Independence man faces charges in fatal shooting

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

An Independence man faces murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting last week at an Independence apartment complex.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Brayden Stone, 18, with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Timothy Phillips, 38, at the Hocker Heights Apartments the morning of Jan. 13.

Stone was arrested in Higginsville, Missouri later that day after police learned the location of the suspect vehicle.

Police say a witness had been standing next to Phillips' vehicle and talking with him while he sat in the driver's seat. A dark-colored SUV pulled up parallel to Phillips, and the front-seat passenger got out and confronted Phillips, who was still inside his car.

The witness said she kept the two separated, and the passenger returned to the SUV. At that point, a rear-seat passenger, described as a young, white male wearing a black beanie, lowered his window and shot Phillips multiple times. The SUV sped away.

According to police, the witness said the confrontation stemmed from photos of herself she'd sent to the front-seat passenger, and the victim found out and challenged the other man to a fight. One police detective remembered that man from a federal gun case, called his probation officer, who in turn called the man and relayed to police his work location in Higginsville. Police there found the SUV and all three subjects, including Stone wearing the beanie. When police searched Stone, they found in his pocket a spent shell casing that matched four spent casings at the shooting scene.

The driver of that SUV said he was taking his brother and the brother's friend (Stone) to a worksite in Higginsville when his brother asked to stop at a house to see the witness. He said he didn't pay attention to the confrontation but heard gunshots he later acknowledged came from the back seat. He said Stone told him, “He had a gun, and he was going to kill your brother.”

The brother who confronted Phillips and Stone both told police Phillips had a gun, and Stone claimed that Phillips got out and pointed the gun at them, leading Stone to shoot. He said he threw the gun, which he'd stolen months earlier, out the window during the drive.

Police said investigators did not find a gun on Phillips or inside his vehicle.

Stone faces at least 10 years in prison if convicted.