Independence police seek information in shooting

By The Examiner staff

Independence police are investigating after a Thursday morning shooting left a man seriously wounded.

Police found the victim at the intersection of U.S. 40 and Valley View Road, next to a mobile home park in the city's southeast corner.

Police say officers were called about 8 a.m. Thursday for a “man down” at the intersection, as a man was passed out in a gray pickup truck there. Officers found the driver had been shot, and that person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately have any suspect information, and it's unknown if the person was shot at that location.

Any person who was in the area about 8 a.m. Thursday and might have witnessed the shooting is asked to call police at 816-325-3600 or email leads@indepmo.org (case No. 22-4035).