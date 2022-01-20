Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

7-Eleve: 11001 E. 23rd St., inspected Dec. 8.

• Sanitized water not available at food dispensing. Sanitizing dispensing equipment found not working properly.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors, walls and ceiling of walk-in cooler found heavily soiled with buildup of mold-like substance.

• All employees must have an Independence food handler card.

• Shelving of drink cooler found soiled with buildup of mold-like substance.

• Individual disposable paper towels noted not at each hand sink.

El Chavo: 11029 E. 23rd St., inspected Dec. 8.

• Equipment not in good repair. Plumbing under mop sink found leaking into the hot water tank area.

Price Chopper (retail food): 2301 S. Sterling Ave., inspected Dec. 8.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Walls and ceiling of produce area found soiled.

• Food was not stored properly in dairy cooler.

• Shelving in produce cooler noted not free from accumulation of soil.

Price Chopper (food and drink): 2301 S. Sterling Ave., inspected Dec. 8.

• Food found uncovered in coolers and under food prep area.

• Linens and/or napkins cannot come into contact with food. Washed lettuce found with cloth towels in contact.

Price Chopper (meat processing/cutting): 2301 S. Sterling Ave., inspected Dec. 8. No violations noted.

Redwood of Independence: 1800 S. Swope, inspected Dec. 7.

• Sanitized water not found in kitchen area. Corrected.

• Large amount of ice buildup found in walk-in freezer coming off of condenser piping.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors and walls under ware washing area found with buildup of soil.

Wendy’s: 9022 U.S. 40, inspected Dec. 6.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors and walls behind and under equipment found soiled.

• Individual, disposable paper towels noted not at each hand sink. Paper towels not in paper towel dispenser.