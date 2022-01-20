Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

St. Mary’s Medical Center: 201 W. R.D. Mize Road, inspected Jan. 4. No violations noted.

Chick-Fil-A:, 951 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Jan. 4.

• Vent hoods had a black buildup. Correct by March 5.

Benton House at Blue Springs: 1730 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Jan. 5.

• Ice machine in the kitchen area had a large black buildup inside the machine. Re-inspection will be done on Jan. 10, and a fee of $105 will be due at the time of the inspection. Correct by March 6.

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell: 1236 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Jan. 5.

• Food handler cards not provided for six employees. Correct by Feb. 4.

• Drain tray on lobby drink station had accumulation of slimy residue.

• Observed floor drain behind fryers holding water and slowly draining.

• Observed accumulation of dust buildup on ceiling vents.

• Correct all violations other than food handler card issue by March 6.

Mr. Hibachi: 726 N. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 5.

• Noticed food being kept on the floor in walk-in cooler. Corrected; employees removed the food from the floor and placed it on shelves.

• Noticed dirty plastic gloves on the make ready table. Corrected; employee threw the gloves in the trash.

• Ice machine had a black buildup inside. Re-inspection will be done on Jan 10, and at that time a fee of $105 will be due.

• Mop sink had a large buildup of black soil residue. Reach-in cooler on the outside had a buildup of food residue. Water pipes under the three-compartment sink and wok had a large black food residue. Correct by March 7.

• Noticed a large chemical bottle without a common name label. Corrected; employee placed label on the bottle.

• Noticed a bare wood rack in the reach-in freezer and also bare wood around the to-go order lobby window. Correct by March 7.