Community calendar

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

SATURDAY

Reloading Shotgun Shells: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road. This free class covers the basic equipment, materials and techniques needed to reload ammunition and customize loads to your firearms. All equipment and materials are provided. Participants must be 21 or older. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182185 or call 816-249-3194 for further information.

Native Plants, Winter Sowing: 10 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or 1 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Participants will take home a “mini greenhouse” of native plants to start growing for spring planting. Dress for an outdoor walk. This program is designed for persons ages 10 and older. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and looking for this program.

Esports at Blue Springs Parks and Rec: Blue Springs Parks and Rec is offering Esports for ages 8 to 12, 13 to 18, and 18 and older. There are various games which can be enjoyed in this program, including Madden 21, Xbox or Play Station; Rocket League; Fortnite; Super Smash Brothers; and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. To participate, visit bluespringsgov.com/2158/Esports where you will be able to register and join to play. The winter season is just beginning. A season pass is $40 per person. For further information, call 816-228-0137.

American Legion dance: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Music by The Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6:00. Food, beverages, and snacks available. Admission $10. Open to the public. Call 373-0221 for more information.

ONGOING EVENTS

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 107 Osage St, Sibley. Fort Osage is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. The fort was built in 1806 by William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The fort served as a military garrison and a trade center.

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Jan. 29. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.

Harry S Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.