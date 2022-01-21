Schools scramble amid funding crisis

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Jan. 17-22, 1972:

• ‘SIX-DAY SCHOOL WEEK DRAWS MIXED REVIEWS” – Perhaps the longest school week in history draws to a close today for Independence school district students and teachers.

The six-day week is one of two necessitated by a revision of the school calendar following the closing of school the first two weeks of November because of a shortage of funds in the district. Classes are also scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26.

LeRoy Brown, principal at Truman High School, said that he believes the attitude of teachers and students is good.

“It is something we have to do, and I think we are approaching it that way,” he said.

• “$1,965 PLEDGED GROUP BACKING SPRING SPORTS” – Pledges totaling $1,965 have launched the “Save Our Sports” drive on its way to the $10,268 needed to keep the spring sports program in the Independence School District.

The latest contribution came this morning from the Fraternal Order of Police. FOP members met Tuesday and decided to make a $300 contribution to the drive. Capt. Rondell Stewart made the presentation to Jerry Fisher, an “S.O.S.” booster.

• “GRAIN VALLEY CHURCH DESTROYED BY BLAZE” – While a fire which destroyed the Grain Valley Christian Church early this morning was still smoldering, the pastor and members of the church began discussing plans for rebuilding. The origin of the fire which leveled the red brick church at Main and Walnut is under investigation. The church was built in 1910 and had recently been expanded. The sanctuary also had been remodeled.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Jan. 16-22, 1922:

• “FOR A COUNTY HOSPITAL” – Plans for a county hospital for charity patients to be located in Independence and built at an estimated cost of $100,000 will be submitted at a meeting of the medical profession called for 7:30 o’clock tonight by Drs. E.S. Harris and F.L. Cook in their offices in the Hill-Martin Building at the Northeast corner of Main street and Maple avenue.

Dr. Harris said that the proposed hospital is a much-needed institution, an urgent necessity.

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – Alarmed at the number of boys and girls “who are going to be bad,” George Kreeck, mayor of Lawrence, Kans., seat of the Kansas State university, was quoted yesterday as saying that the Lawrence city administration is going to take steps to correct the evil if the parents of the boys and girls do not.

• “THRIFT AND UNTHRIFT” (an editorial) –This is thrift week. Preachers have preached, governors have proclaimed, the president has urged and individuals have plead for thrift. Thrift has many different methods, but there is only one method of thrift, only one recipe which never fails. Spend a little less than you earn. All the schemes of savings accounts and economy in expenses and investment stand on this foundation.

Thrift is a facility of making what you have go as far as possible, which means no extravagance and expenditure only for what you need.

Thrift is not stinginess. The miser is not thrifty. Thrift often means giving liberally for the community and others about you.

Thrift means happiness. Unthrift means misery.