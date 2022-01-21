Independence Rotary honors two at Fort Osage High School

By The Examiner staff

Jordyn Dallon and Brayden Nelson have been named as the Rotary Students of the Month at Fort Osage High School.

Jordyn has been recognized for her achievements during her high school years with memberships in the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society, having been named to the A honor roll, and having been selected as a Scholar Athlete for two years. She also participates in the A-plus program and the advanced health science program at the Fort Osage Career and Technology Center. She has also participated in women’s basketball for four years and track and field for three years.

Jordyn plans to attend the University of Central Missouri. She hopes to become a registered nurse.

Jordyn is the daughter of Trina and Brad Dallon.

Brayden has been an honor student and a student council officer while in high school. He has also participated in basketball and baseball.

Brayden hopes to join a landscaping business after graduation.

Brayden is the son of Steve and Kristin Nelson.