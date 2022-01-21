New look proposed for area's legislative seats

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Eastern Jackson County’s representation in Jefferson City could shift to further favor Republicans under proposed new Missouri House districts.

The 2021-22 House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission this week released its proposal for redrawing the 163 Missouri House districts using figures from the 2020 census. Each district is supposed to have close to 37,760 residents. The Missouri General Assembly could enact the plan in the coming weeks.

Currently nine districts fall in Independence, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit, Raytown, Sugar Creek and Buckner. Republicans have consistently held five of those seats, and Democrats have held three, with one formerly Republican seat in Lee’s Summit currently held by a Democrat.

Another two Democratic seats in Kansas City reach into Independence. One firmly Republican district in Cass County reaches up along the eastern edge of Jackson County into Blue Springs, and one safe Republican seat in Lafayette County reaches across the county line to include Levasy.

The new map changes all that: five likely safe seats for Republicans, two safe seats for Democrats – and three that look to be closely competitive. Another three districts that lie mostly in Kansas City but reach into Eastern Jackson County also are solidly Democratic.

Two of the most competitive districts, on paper, are in Independence:

• A district in northern Independence, generally east of Missouri 291. The commission’s report shows that district to be 48.22% Democratic to 46.45% Republican. That would be the new 21st District.

• A district running east and west in the central part of the city generally north of Interstate 70. It runs 48.06% Republican to 47.97% Democratic. It would be the new 29th District.

• A third district includes much of Lee’s Summit and runs 48.68% Republican and 47.96% Democratic. It would be the new 34th District.

Going by the figures from the commission, several new seats figure to be safety Republican: northeast Independence in the 20th District; Grain Valley, Buckner, Sibley and Levasy in the 32nd, Blue Springs in the 31st; Blue Springs, eastern Lee’s Summit and Lone Jack in the 33rd; and Lee’s Summit in the 30th.

The new 28th District – southwest Independence and much of Raytown – appears safely Democratic. That’s somewhat less true for the new 35th, from southern Independence to Unity Village to Lee’s Summit.

Three districts – the new 27th, 22nd and 19th – straddle city lines and run from eastern Kansas City into western Independence. All run heavily Democratic.

It’s not entirely clear how the new map shakes out for current representatives who might want to run again this year. Republicans Jeff Coleman of Grain Valley and Dan Stacy of Blue Springs are in safe Republican districts. Democrat Robert Sauls of Independence is in one the newly competitive districts. Democrat Ingrid Burnett of Kansas City, whose district runs into Sugar Creek and western Independence, appears to have a district that is little changed and safely Democratic.

Missouri Senate districts have to be redrawn as well, but the commission assigned to come up with a new map failed to do so, so the matter goes to a panel of judges.

Filing to run for the state legislature begins late next month.