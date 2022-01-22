Community calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY

Reloading Shotgun Shells: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road. This free class covers the basic equipment, materials and techniques needed to reload ammunition and customize the loads to your firearms. Instructor will demonstrate the process and give you some hands-on experience. All equipment and materials are provided. All participants must be 21 years of age or older. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182185 or call 816-249-3194 for further information.

Esports at Blue Springs Parks and Rec: Blue Springs Parks and Rec is offering Esports for ages 8 to 12, 13 to 18, and 18 and older. Games include Madden 21, Xbox or Play Station; Rocket League; Fortnite; Super Smash Brothers; and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. To participate, visit bluespringsgov.com/2158/Esports where you will be able to register and join to play. The winter season is just beginning. A season pass is $40 per person. For further information, call 816-228-0137.

American Legion Dance: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Music by The Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6:00. Food, beverages, and snacks available. Admission $10. Open to the public. Call 373-0221 for more information.

ONGOING EVENTS

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Jan. 29. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.