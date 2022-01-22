Missouri Supreme Court takes up a key constitutional right

Ken Garten

The Sixth Amendment's Confrontation Clause states "[i]n all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right . . . to be confronted with the witnesses against him."

What this means is that witness testimony against the accused must be live and present in the courtroom, in that, in the words of the U.S. Supreme Court:

"Confrontation:

(1) insures that the witness will give his statements under oath – thus impressing him with the seriousness of the matter and guarding against the lie by the possibility of a penalty for perjury;

(2) forces the witness to submit to cross-examination, the greatest legal engine ever invented for the discovery of truth;

(3) permits the jury that is to decide the defendant's fate to observe the demeanor of the witness in making his statement, thus aiding the jury in assessing his credibility."

And so one of the challenges of a successful criminal prosecution is getting all of the witnesses into the courtroom, live and in person, at the appointed time, to prove their case before a jury.

Yes, the parties have the subpoena process available to compel people to attend court, and the court’s contempt power to order them to be picked up and dragged into court if necessary.

But that only works if the witness is not in some unknown location outside of the jurisdiction of the court, sick and hooked up to a ventilator, or otherwise purportedly “indisposed.”

Plus, under the Double Jeopardy Clause of the Fifth Amendment, the state only gets one crack at the defendant in a trial, and if something goes bad, there are generally no do-overs.

It is one of the many factors that make trial work challenging and stressful, and also why a large majority of criminal cases end in negotiated plea agreements to avoid, for both sides, that stressful and uncertain process of a contested jury trial.

Almost every rule of law has some exceptions. However when it comes to the constitutional right of confrontation, our courts have tended to be quite strict in its enforcement for the benefit of the accused.

This is well illustrated in a case decided earlier this month by the Missouri Supreme Court in State v. Smith.

In Smith, the defendant was convicted of the statutory rape of his girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter.

After the victim made the allegation, the following course of events occurred:

A physical examination was undertaken of the victim, and DNA evidence collected.

The victim recanted, denying the allegation against the defendant.

The DNA evidence came back with a match for the defendant, firmly rebutting the victim’s recantation.

The defendant was convicted by a jury at trial.

But, there was a “but ...”

It seems that the lab technician who collected, analyzed and determined the match of the defendant’s DNA sample, necessary evidence to prove the state’s case, was out on maternity leave at the time of trial.

Thus, the trial court permitted the lab technician to testify not in person in the courtroom but via two-way live video feed from a remote location, something that has become a new way of life for courts, lawyers and litigants in the age of COVID.

But, this being a criminal jury trial wherein the defendant is entitled to full constitutional protections, the defense objected to the live video testimony on confrontation grounds – in that the lab witness was not present in court – and appealed the conviction.

The case ultimately made its way to the Missouri Supreme Court.

In a lengthy opinion the court provides a very detailed and comprehensive review of the Confrontation Clause issue and its history, and how it relates to criminal rights in an increasingly video age.

The court’s opinion analyzed the various Confrontation Clause cases in situations in which information from persons not actually in the courtroom may be used as evidence.

Noting that Confrontation Clause violations are “presumed prejudicial,” the Supreme Court reversed the conviction.

In this case, the court noted that there was no determination that the video lab witness was unavailable.

Because the testimonial evidence was a critical part of the state’s case, using the live video testimony from the witness, without being present in court, was a constitutional flaw in the state’s case.

Ken Garten is a Blue Springs attorney. Email him at krgarten@yahoo.com.