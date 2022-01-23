Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Jan 24.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Seasoned chicken breast, potatoes au gratin, root vegetable and kale, pineapple/Mandarin orange mix, multigrain bread.

• Tuesday: Pulled pork, white corn with peppers, coleslaw with vinegar dressing, apple slices, wholegrain hoagie roll.

• Wednesday: Chili with beans, cheddar cheese, salad with tomato and carrots, peach cobbler, wheat crackers.

• Thursday: Tuna noodle casserole, cauliflower and peas, cucumber and onion salad, banana, wholegrain wheat bread.

• Friday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, strawberry ice cream and white cake.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Chicken tetrazzini, tossed salad, buttered carrots, blackberry cobbler.

• Tuesday: Butter chicken with rice, chickpea salad, lemon pepper cabbage, fresh peach.

• Wednesday: Sloppy Joes, garlic pepper potatoes, steamed broccoli, oatmeal cookie.

• Thursday: Mesquite pork chop, mashed sweet potatoes, kale and red cabbage salad, fresh pear.

• Friday: Pulled pork sandwich, spinach and red onion salad, baked beans, Jell-O poke cake.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Chicken stuffing bake, stewed tomatoes, dessert.

• Tuesday: Oven-baked pork chop, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and mushrooms, dessert.

• Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, spiced pears, dessert.

• Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Friday: Apricot pork, butter noodles, mixed vegetables, dessert.