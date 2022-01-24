Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 5 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. If you are seeking a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, you should first talk with your health-care provider.

Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

University Health (formerly Truman Medical Center): 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Mondays through Fridays of from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. You must make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.universityhealthkc.org/contact/#

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have any question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics or are having difficulty registering for an appointment, call 816-404-6415. Bring your insurance card if you are insured. Bring shot records for all persons under age 18.

Note: If you are seeking a booster or additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you must bring your vaccination card to the clinic.

If you are confused about “additional” and “booster” doses, speak with your health-care provider. You can also find additional information at https://jacohd.org/booster-doses

Upcoming clinics include the following:

• Jan 25, 26, 27, 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty, Independence. This is a combination pediatric and adult vaccine clinic. COVID vaccinations will be offered for persons ages 5 and up. All children, ages 5 to 18, will need a parent or guardian present to sign a consent form for vaccination. Persons seeking a second or third shot will need to bring their vaccine card. Appointments are strongly recommended and it is possible that the clinics may run out of vaccine for walk-in clients. To make an appointment for a child, ages 5 to 11, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/213323600661141. To make an appointment for anyone over the age of 11, please visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/220034582875154.

• Jan 25, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., MCPL Reading Rocket @ Hawthorne Place Apartments, 16995 E. Dover Lane, Indep. This clinic is for all ages. No appointments are required for this clinic. If you are seeking a 2nd or 3rd shot, please bring along your vaccination card. Persons under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian present to sign consent forms.

• Jan 26, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mohart Center, 3200 Wayne Ave., KCMO. This is a walk-in clinic (no appointments needed) for all ages. If you wish to receive a 2nd or 3rd shot, please bring your vaccination card. Children under the age of 18 will need an adult or guardian to sign consent forms.

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments required for vaccinations or testing.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator which lists many local pharmacies and stores providing the vaccine. Visit that locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/