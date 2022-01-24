Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Jan 12:
• Alarm
100 block of E. U.S. 40
100 block of Eagles Parkway
• Citizen contact
1100 block of Foxtail
• Disturbance
1400 block of Olympic Dr.
• Parking complaint
600 Scenic Lane
• Suspicious activity
1200 block of Ashley Dr.
Thursday, Jan 13:
• Area check
900 block of S. Ryan Road
• Disturbance
1300 block of R.D. Mize Road
• Property damage
400 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road
• Stealing
800 block of Minter
• Trespassing
1200 block of N.W. Ashley Lane
• Vehicle break in
700 block of Minter
Friday, Jan, 14:
• Agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
800 block of S.W. Woodland
• Alarm
500 block of N. Main St.
• Careless and imprudent driving
700 block of Main St.
• Citizen contact
1100 block of N.W. Sycamore
700 block of Main St. (police headquarters) (2)
• Parking complaint
500 block of Route AA
• Possible burglary
1200 block of N.W. Ashley Dr.
• Suspicious activity
700 block of N.W. Hawthorn Ct.
Saturday, Jan. 15
• Agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
1100 block of N.W. Sycamore
1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road
• Agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol
Westbound Interstate 70, mile marker 24
• Alarm
800 block of N.W. Hawthorn Ct.
Old U.S. 40 and Buckner-Tarsney Road
• Citizen contact
700 block of Main St.
• Motor vehicle accident
Buckner-Tarsney Road and I-70
• Suspicious person
U.S. 40 and Main Street
Sunday, Jan. 16
• 911 hang-up
1300 block of N.W. Golfview Dr.
• Area check
Nelson and Route BB
• Parking complaint
Greyston and Erin Court
• Possible careless and imprudent driver
Minter Road and S.W. Eagles Parkway
• Suspicious vehicle
100 block of S.W. Indian Creek Dr.
900 block of S.W. Shorthorn
• Welfare check
300 block of Eagles Parkway
Monday, Jan. 17
• Confirmation of stolen firearm
700 block of Main St. (police headquarters)