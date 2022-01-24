Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Jan 12:

• Alarm

100 block of E. U.S. 40

100 block of Eagles Parkway

• Citizen contact

1100 block of Foxtail

• Disturbance

1400 block of Olympic Dr.

• Parking complaint

600 Scenic Lane

• Suspicious activity

1200 block of Ashley Dr.

Thursday, Jan 13:

• Area check

900 block of S. Ryan Road

• Disturbance

1300 block of R.D. Mize Road

• Property damage

400 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road

• Stealing

800 block of Minter

• Trespassing

1200 block of N.W. Ashley Lane

• Vehicle break in

700 block of Minter

Friday, Jan, 14:

• Agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

800 block of S.W. Woodland

• Alarm

500 block of N. Main St.

• Careless and imprudent driving

700 block of Main St.

• Citizen contact

1100 block of N.W. Sycamore

700 block of Main St. (police headquarters) (2)

• Parking complaint

500 block of Route AA

• Possible burglary

1200 block of N.W. Ashley Dr.

• Suspicious activity

700 block of N.W. Hawthorn Ct.

Saturday, Jan. 15

• Agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

1100 block of N.W. Sycamore

1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road

• Agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol

Westbound Interstate 70, mile marker 24

• Alarm

800 block of N.W. Hawthorn Ct.

Old U.S. 40 and Buckner-Tarsney Road

• Citizen contact

700 block of Main St.

• Motor vehicle accident

Buckner-Tarsney Road and I-70

• Suspicious person

U.S. 40 and Main Street

Sunday, Jan. 16

• 911 hang-up

1300 block of N.W. Golfview Dr.

• Area check

Nelson and Route BB

• Parking complaint

Greyston and Erin Court

• Possible careless and imprudent driver

Minter Road and S.W. Eagles Parkway

• Suspicious vehicle

100 block of S.W. Indian Creek Dr.

900 block of S.W. Shorthorn

• Welfare check

300 block of Eagles Parkway

Monday, Jan. 17

• Confirmation of stolen firearm

700 block of Main St. (police headquarters)