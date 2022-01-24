Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Jan 12: 

Alarm 

100 block of E. U.S. 40 

100 block of Eagles Parkway 

Citizen contact 

1100 block of Foxtail 

Disturbance 

1400 block of Olympic Dr. 

Parking complaint 

600 Scenic Lane 

Suspicious activity 

1200 block of Ashley Dr.  

Thursday, Jan 13: 

Area check 

900 block of S. Ryan Road 

Disturbance 

1300 block of R.D. Mize Road

Property damage 

400 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road

Stealing 

800 block of Minter 

Trespassing 

1200 block of N.W. Ashley Lane 

Vehicle break in 

700 block of Minter 

Friday, Jan, 14: 

Agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District 

800 block of S.W. Woodland 

Alarm 

500 block of N. Main St. 

Careless and imprudent driving 

700 block of Main St.  

Citizen contact 

1100 block of N.W. Sycamore 

700 block of Main St. (police headquarters) (2) 

Parking complaint 

500 block of Route AA

Possible burglary 

1200 block of N.W. Ashley Dr.  

Suspicious activity 

700 block of N.W. Hawthorn Ct. 

Saturday, Jan. 15 

Agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District 

1100 block of N.W. Sycamore 

1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road 

Agency assist, Missouri State Highway Patrol 

Westbound Interstate 70, mile marker 24 

Alarm 

800 block of N.W. Hawthorn Ct. 

Old U.S. 40 and Buckner-Tarsney Road 

Citizen contact 

700 block of Main St.  

Motor vehicle accident 

Buckner-Tarsney Road and I-70 

Suspicious person 

U.S. 40 and Main Street 

Sunday, Jan. 16 

911 hang-up 

1300 block of N.W. Golfview Dr. 

Area check 

Nelson and Route BB 

Parking complaint 

Greyston and Erin Court 

Possible careless and imprudent driver 

Minter Road and S.W. Eagles Parkway 

Suspicious vehicle 

100 block of S.W. Indian Creek Dr.  

900 block of S.W. Shorthorn 

Welfare check 

300 block of Eagles Parkway 

Monday, Jan. 17 

Confirmation of stolen firearm 

700 block of Main St. (police headquarters) 