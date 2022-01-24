Mayoral candidates at forum Thursday evening

By The Examiner staff

A public forum featuring the six mayoral candidates in Independence is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday at Walnut Gardens Community of Christ Church, 19201 East R.D. Mize Road, Independence.

The League of Women Voters and the Walnut Gardens congregation are co-sponsoring this event. Jeff Fox, editor of The Examiner, will serve as moderator. Participants will be able to submit written questions.

There is no charge to attend, nor is there a requirement for pre-registrations or reservations.

All in attendance will be required to wear masks. Masks will be provided for people without masks.