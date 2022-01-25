Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs
The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:
Sinclair’s Restaurant: 1402 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 11.
• Noticed that a cup without a lid or straw sitting on the racks next to bowls and plates. Corrected.
Adams Point Golf Club: 1601 Northeast R.D. Mize Road, inspected Jan. 11.
• Thermometer missing in the reach-in cooler where the slice cheese is located. Correct by March 12.
First Watch: 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 12.
* Observed bacon uncovered on storage shelf. Corrected; empty pan placed above bacon.
* Observed paper towels used to cover counters from spillage and soil. Corrected; paper towels were removed and discarded.
Buckets Bar & Grill: 1331 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Jan. 13.
* Around the outer opening of the ice machine was accumulation of buildup. Correct by March 13,
* Observed wet towels along the bar counter. Corrected; towels were removed and placed in dirty laundry basket.
* Observed cleaned cups stacked wet at bar area. Correct by March 13.
* Observed dented cans on storage shelf. Corrected; cans were discarded.
* Dishwasher was not meeting correct sanitize concentration. Corrected; sanitizer was changed and primed and working on site.
St. Mary’s Manor: 111 Mock Ave., inspected Jan. 13.
* Noticed that the hand-washing sink in the back area did not have soap. Corrected; employee replaced the soap.
* Noticed a box of Styrofoam cups on the floor. Corrected; employee placed the box on a crate six inches above the floor.
Indian Mix Grill: 1214 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 13.
*Noticed that the back door was propped open. Corrected; employee closed the door.
* Make ready table handle had food debris buildup on the handle. Corrected; employee cleaned the handle.
* Mop sink had a black buildup in the basin.
* Plastic guard in the ice machine had a black buildup. Corrected; employee wiped down the plastic guard.