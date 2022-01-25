Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Sinclair’s Restaurant: 1402 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 11.

• Noticed that a cup without a lid or straw sitting on the racks next to bowls and plates. Corrected.

Adams Point Golf Club: 1601 Northeast R.D. Mize Road, inspected Jan. 11.

• Thermometer missing in the reach-in cooler where the slice cheese is located. Correct by March 12.

First Watch: 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 12.

* Observed bacon uncovered on storage shelf. Corrected; empty pan placed above bacon.

* Observed paper towels used to cover counters from spillage and soil. Corrected; paper towels were removed and discarded.

Buckets Bar & Grill: 1331 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Jan. 13.

* Around the outer opening of the ice machine was accumulation of buildup. Correct by March 13,

* Observed wet towels along the bar counter. Corrected; towels were removed and placed in dirty laundry basket.

* Observed cleaned cups stacked wet at bar area. Correct by March 13.

* Observed dented cans on storage shelf. Corrected; cans were discarded.

* Dishwasher was not meeting correct sanitize concentration. Corrected; sanitizer was changed and primed and working on site.

St. Mary’s Manor: 111 Mock Ave., inspected Jan. 13.

* Noticed that the hand-washing sink in the back area did not have soap. Corrected; employee replaced the soap.

* Noticed a box of Styrofoam cups on the floor. Corrected; employee placed the box on a crate six inches above the floor.

Indian Mix Grill: 1214 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Jan. 13.

*Noticed that the back door was propped open. Corrected; employee closed the door.

* Make ready table handle had food debris buildup on the handle. Corrected; employee cleaned the handle.

* Mop sink had a black buildup in the basin.

* Plastic guard in the ice machine had a black buildup. Corrected; employee wiped down the plastic guard.