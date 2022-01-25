Jackson County restaurant inspections – Grain Valley

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

Valley Nutrition: 201 N. Main St., inspected Nov. 2

• Temperature measuring device was missing from reach-in cooler. Correct by Jan.1.

Iron Kettle Brewing: 508 N. Main St., inspected Nov. 4.

• Observed an unlabeled chemical bottle. Corrected; chemical bottle was labeled.

• The dish machine in the bar area has a black-colored buildup. Correct by Jan. 3.

Price Chopper Meat/Seafood: 1191 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Dec. 3. No violations found.

Price Chopper Grocery/Dairy/Produce: 1191 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Dec. 3. No violations found.

Price Chopper Bakery: 1191 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Dec. 3. No violations found.

Papa Murphy’s: 1203 Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Dec. 10. No violations found.

Price Chopper Starbucks: 1191 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Dec. 14. No violations found.

Casey’s General Store: 1251 Route AA, inspected Dec. 17.

• Observed slimy residue in the bottom drain of the soda station. Correct by Feb. 15.

• Observed toxin stored on hand wash station and on counter by prep station. Corrected; all bottles were removed.

Sushi Avenue: 1191 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Dec. 30. No violations found.

QuikTrip: 1110 N. Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Dec. 29.

• Microwave had a large buildup of food residue inside. Corrected.

• Pizza grates had a large buildup of food residue. Corrected.

• Soda nozzles from the bag in the boxes were on the floor. Corrected.

• Reach-in cooler had whip cream residues inside. Corrected.

• Noticed that the shelves by the pretzels had a buildup of food residue. Corrected.