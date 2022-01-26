Three loving cats in need of forever homes

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has many wonderful cats looking for loving homes. If you are thinking about adopting a cat, please go to our website www.animalsbestfriends.org and find the following cats.

Riley and Ricky are gorgeous domestic short-haired boys who are 1 year old. Both are well socialized and loves attention.

Ricky likes to practice acrobatics. He stays alert to everything that is going on.

Annie is a beautiful, muted calico who is 1 year old. She likes to be held and the volunteers brag about Annie’s incredibly soft fur. Annie does well in her pet taxi and going in the car.

As a reminder, I would like to ask you to please keep your pets inside during the wintry weather. Cats will climb up into a warm car and if someone is not aware of the animal, they can kill it when they start their car. Dogs need to be inside when the temperature is below freezing. They just need enough time outside to potty and run around a bit.

Please remember that cats and dogs are domesticated animals and cannot survive very long on their own like wild animals can. Adopting an animal is a life-long responsibility so please think about whether you are ready to dedicate yourself to an animal for its lifetime. It is a big responsibility, but it is worth it.