The customer is always right but sometimes left out in the cold

Annie Dear

The Independent Aussie

Happy Australia Day, gentle readers. Yes, today is the Aussie’s fourth of July and is celebrated widely with parties, trips to the beach, boating on the harbor and lots of fireworks. I will no doubt be having a Vegemite sandwich in its honor.

But I have digressed before I even started. Remember a few weeks back I had a general moan about big companies’ complete disregard for their customers in offering any tangible after-sales service? Well, I’ve struck – what is the opposite of “gold?” I’ve struck crud yet again.

So rather than just direct my moaning to you, I am directing it – directly – to the owner and board of directors.

To: Mr. Invoice Turnstile, and Board of Directors of HugeHard.

I have had cause to install several of your products over the past few weeks and would like to draw your attention to your apparent disconnect between your deep pockets and the people who stuffed them in the first place.

Over the years, I, like millions of others who own PCs, have been rather held hostage by your company as there is no viable alternative out there. I believe, in some parlance, this constitutes a monopoly, which I understand is frowned upon by this country – but, inevitably, it would appear that enough palms have been greased so no legal action is ever taken.

I used to love Openings 7. It was crisp, to the point, and above all, easy to use. It has suffered the pangs of many rebirths since, and I now find myself the owner of Openings 11. Since number 7 was changed quite dramatically in its reincarnation to number 10, I was dismayed to find my new computer had this interloper 11 installed.

I needn’t have worried overly, as, like its precedents offered little discernible differences, which only goes to prove, in my book, that there was no need to change at all, except for the fact you like to keep your programmers employed at the expense of the public.

My latest run-in with your company occurred when I had to install a paid version of HugeHard Sides at the office. I only needed to do this as a client insists on using it, rather than the user-friendly Zoom we’ve been using since COVID reared its ugly many-pronged head.

It’s now been a week since its installation and we are yet to enjoy its dubious benefits. Why, I hear you ask?

Well, I will tell you. It doesn’t work. It doesn’t recognize any possible log in, phone number or password, despite the fact that I – knowing how tricky in can be to use your products – methodically wrote down everything I’d created.

On finally contacting, after a great trek through the wilds of your infernal support maze, a real person, I evidently need to use a log-in they insist works – but guess what? It doesn’t. Oh, a ticket has been created and someone will get back to us within a half-hour, or end of day, whichever comes first.

Yes, some seven days later, and many blood-pressure-inducing futile phone calls later, we’re still waiting.

Speaking to Roger, or Susan or Anthony – whose names are really Akansh, Rachit and Chandika – just to make us think the helper is fully conversant with our language and is not reading from a script – they’re ever so helpful, until they’re not.

I even encountered one whom I would swear was bilking little old ladies out of their savings on another line.

If I could, I would tell your behemoth institution where it could shove each and every one of its products, and its woeful customer service.

But I fear the lot of you are hard of hearing – I hope your vision, however, is good, and that you will heed the cries of the HugeHard users that the other company – Orange – is looking particularly tempting right about now.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.