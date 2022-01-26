Learn keys to farmers market success

By The Examiner staff

The University of Missouri Extension Centers are offering a five-part webinar series designed to help local farmers sell more of their products at farmers’ markets.

This program will be held via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 7 through 11.

Participants will hear from extension specialists, successful producers and representatives of the Missouri Department of Agriculture. There will be opportunities for participants to ask questions and exchange ideas.

The programs will cover:

• Feb. 7 – Grow niche produce to reach new customers.

• Feb. 8 – Boost sales by participating in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and/or Double Up Food Bucks.

• Feb. 9 – State regulations you need to know to sell your products at market.

• Feb. 10 – The best marketing and customer service practices.

• Feb. 11 – Resources available from the MU Extension and the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

The cost is $20 for the entire series. All sessions will be recorded and available for a period of time after the event.

For further information, contact Leslie Bertsch at bertschl@missouri.edu or 314-400-2115.