Local students earn honors and degrees

The Examiner

Two graduate from University of Iowa

Ryan Snider, of Independence, graduated from the University of Iowa at the end of the fall 2021 semester. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology, law and justice.

Molly Meade, of Lee’s Summit, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester, with a grade point average of 3.5 or above. She also graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

Blue Springs woman honored

Blue Springs resident Lillian Letchworth has qualified for the fall semester dean’s list at

Shippensburg University, located in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. She is majoring in art.

Lund named to dean’s list

Jakob Lund of Independence has been named to the dean’s list at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Deterding named to president’s list

Gwynevere Deterding of Blue Springs has been named to the president’s list at the University of Alabama. She earned a 4.0 grade point average during the fall 2021 semester.

Local students honored at Missouri State

Local students have been named to the dean’s list at the Missouri State University in Springfield. Each earned a 3.5 grade point average during the fall 2021 semester:

Blue Springs

Delaney Batcheider, Alexandra Bradley, Gabrielle Bush, Matilyn Busker, Josy Butler, Abigail Carino, Zoeyanne DeCapria, Thadeus Doolin, Connor Ewens, Griffin Fergerson, Kristen Fritz, Alexandra Gabbert, Hannah Gentry, Blake Greble, Elizabeth Grimm, Lindsey Ham, Olivia Isaacks, Christina Isom, Jade Johann, Kaitlin Johnson, Ethan Koenig, Maelyn MacLean, Taya McCuiston, Zane Meins, Olivia Moore, Hailey Newbrough, Elizabeth Oltmanns, Olivia Pace, Madelyn Padget, Amanda Poe, Zachary Raines, Taylor Reynolds, Alli Rudolph, Regan Stehle, Addison Street, Levi Taylor, Matthew Van Hoecke, Malia Varquez, Trey Vermillion, and Lindsey Ziefle.

Independence

Zachary Beltz, Megan Bruch, Shannon Crocker, Althea Frederick, Jeremy Kraus, Caroline Leeper, Jori Lewitzke, Cameron Mabie, Kinli Miller, Braden Mills, Caden Minnis, Anna Richey, Seth Sims, Vincent Tosatto, Cameron Watters, and Madison Smith.