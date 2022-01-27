Deja is looking for the right family

The Examiner

Deja is a 1-year-old mixed breed dog, who is around 35 pounds.

She came to the Regional Animal Shelter in September. She is nice with all the staff and volunteers.

Deja is always up for anything and looks to her handler for what happens next. Deja is in playgroups but does take some time to warm up and play with other dogs. She has done best with male dogs at the shelter who give her space before she feels safe enough to play.

She is a high-energy girl who would do well with an active family who likes to play fetch, go to training classes, and walk.

If you are interested in meeting Deja, please call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 816-325-7207.