For Bill Wrisinger, decades of success and decades of giving back

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Bill Wrisinger remembers the moment like it happened yesterday, instead of four decades ago in his hometown of Lexington, Mo.

"In May of 1982, after my freshman year at Central Missouri State University, I needed a job for beer and gas money – yeah, I know I was too young to buy beer, but I did – and my friend David Legate let me know that Sonic was hiring," said Wrisinger, not knowing that one day his Sonic Drive-In empire would include 49 locations.

"I went out to apply and the manager at the time tossed me a dirty uniform and told me to be back at 5 p.m. that night.”

"I remember my father Frank having tears in his eyes from laughing so hard at the news and told me, 'Son, you can’t even make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich!’”

That was the moment a philanthropist was born. Wrisinger would go on to become a champion for causes benefiting kids or underdogs in Eastern Jackson County.

Oneunderdog was Brian Johnston, a 22-year-old kid who had a dream and an empty billfold.

"I wanted to broadcast Blue Springs High School football games, but I didn't have any funds," Johnston said.

"So I'm talking to a friend and he said, 'Go talk to Bill Wrisinger, the Sonic guy. I hear he really likes to get involved in the community.”

"So I did. I met Bill, told him my dream and he looked at me and said, 'We're in. Where do I sign?' I love that guy – and so do many other people he's helped over the years."

Two of those people are Annette Seago, a former Blue Springs School District deputy superintendent, and Tim Crone, a former Blue Springs High School football coach and activities director.

"Bill is one of the most amazing and generous individuals I've ever met," Seago said. "I first met him when I was principal at James Lewis Elementary School and we wanted to do something for our teachers."

She approached Wrisinger coupons for free drinks for teachers.

"I talked to him about it and he said, 'It's a done deal.' If there was any worthy cause, we would go to Bill. I know there were times I'd go into his office and he had to be thinking, 'What is she asking for now?' But that never happened. If we needed something to help our teachers or our students he was always there."

Crone, a longtime friend and golfing buddy of Wrisinger, agrees.

"The man was gold – solid gold," Crone said. "I'd get all these calls from administrators, and they'd ask, 'Can you see if Bill can help with this or donate that?' He was an advocate for young people, and he did it all behind the scenes. I bet there isn't a person, outside of the school district or his employees that know how generous he is. You could take the money he has donated and stack it to the moon and back – he never said no to anything, God love him. He's a tremendous friend and a tremendous asset to Blue Springs."

He's also his brother Ton's best friend and mentor.

"I am so proud to be his brother," said Tony, who created the “Sonic Locker-Room" radio show that highlights the work of students, coaches and teachers from metro area schools. "I am so blessed and honored and so lucky to call him my best friend."

Origin story

How did this all unfold?

"On June 4, 1983, I married my best friend and high school sweetheart Pam Wrisinger and we continued our college together for a short period," Wrisinger said. "In December, 1983 over Christmas break, the manager of my store in Lexington left his keys on the desk and moved back to Kansas. That same day, I had the three other partners of the restaurant in the store asking me if I would like own 25 percent of a Sonic restaurant.”

"After discussing with my family and in-laws, I said farewell to my dreams of being a police officer and took a job make $200 a week working 70 to 80 hours. I made 25 percent of the profit, when there was profit.”

"I found out that running a restaurant is so much like being on a sports team. When you have everyone in their position, doing what they have been trained to do, it is a winning situation. When it does not happen, it is like getting beat 56-0."

Wrisinger soared to new heights among the Sonic brand.

"Over the last 39 years, I have been honored to work with one of the best brands in the industry – Sonic Drive-In," he said.

"On our oldest son’s 35th birthday, Dec. 20, 2021, Pam and I sold our interest in the Sonic brand. During that course, we grew to 49 stores, lived through the biggest recession in our lifetime and settled down and ended with 20 stores in Missouri and Kansas."

His leadership played a key role in the stores' success.

"Bill is one of the smartest and best restaurant operators I have ever worked with," said Lewis Kilbourne, instructor of finance at Louisiana State University. "He sees beyond the horizon and is very keen on excellent performance, employee relations, and customer service. He has earned the distinction of being one of Sonic Drive-In's premium franchisees."

Wrisinger loves to talk about his former cooks and carhops who went on to become doctors, lawyers and teachers.

"Pam and I are truly the ones who were blessed in having them in our life," he said. "To all my employees over the last 40 years, thank you for a job well done and being a part of our life.

He’s ready for what’s next.

"I don't call it retirement, I am closing a chapter in one book and moving on to the next chapter," he said, "one that includes more family time and watching my grandchildren grow."