Community calendar

The Examiner

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

SATURDAY

Chocolate Walk: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Independence Square. Stroll through selected shops, cafes and businesses, tasting unique chocolate and discovering local products and gifts. Purchase tickets for $10 on Eventbrite. Check in at 3 Trails Brewery, 111 N. Main St., Independence.

Discover Nature – Rockin’ & Readin’ Nature Tales: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. An hour of stories for everyone ages 2 and older. We will meet birds, mammals, and all sorts of magnificent creatures. No registration required.

Discover Nature – Who’s Awake in the Winter: 1 to 2 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Not all Missouri animals sleep all winter. Take a walk in the woods to answer the question: Who’s awake in the winter? Make sure to dress for the weather because we will go outside to look for birds, squirrels and other winter creatures. Bring your binoculars or borrow a pair of ours.

ONGOING EVENTS

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Feb. 1. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.

Harry S. Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.