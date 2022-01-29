Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 5 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. If you are seeking a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, you should first talk with your health-care provider.

Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

University Health (formerly Truman Medical Center): 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Mondays through Fridays of from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. You must make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.universityhealthkc.org/contact/#

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have any question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics or are having difficulty registering for an appointment, call 816-404-6415. Bring your insurance card if you are insured. Bring shot records for all people under the age of 18.

Note: If you are seeking a booster or additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you must bring your vaccination card to the clinic.

If you are confused about “additional” and “booster” doses, speak with your health-care provider. You can also find additional information at https://jacohd.org/booster-doses

Upcoming clinics include the following:

• Jan.31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty, Independence. This is a combination pediatric and adult vaccine clinic. COVID vaccinations will be offered for persons ages 5 and up. All children, ages 5 to 18, will need a parent or guardian present to sign a consent form for vaccination. Persons seeking a second or third shot will need to bring their vaccine card. Appointments are strongly recommended, but it is possible that the clinics may run out of vaccine for walk-in clients. To make an appointment for a child, ages 5 to 11, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/213323600661141. To make an appointment for anyone over the age of 11, please visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/220034582875154.

• Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Wednesday, Feb. 3, 8 a.m. to noon, Mohart Center, 3200 Wayne Ave., Kansas City. This clinic will offer vaccines for all persons, ages 5 and older. No appointments are needed. Children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian to sign consent. All persons seeking a 2nd or 3rd shot will need their vaccination card.

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments required for vaccinations or testing.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator which lists many local pharmacies and stores providing the vaccine. Visit that locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/