Local and national history flows through a work of art

Bob Buckley

Legal perspectives

Thomas Hart Benton, one of the great artists in American history, is known to us for his mural on what used to be the entrance to the Truman Library, entitled “Independence and the Opening of the West.” Another Benton painting famous among lawyers in the Kansas City Bar is his painting “Trial by Jury.” The painting was willed by Benton to the Nelson Art Gallery and Museum.

Benton did this painting during an actual trial in 1964 in Division 12 in an Independence courtroom. It later became Division 16 and still is. The trial in 1964 was a civil case, Brown v. Smith, and was a suit for $80,000, a significant sum of money at that time. It arose from an automobile accident. Lyman Field, a legendary lawyer in Kansas City was one of the lawyers in the painting. Field was Benton’s personal attorney and was well known in the Kansas City legal community.

As a young attorney I had the privilege of eating lunch on several occasions with Mr. Field at Jenny’s Italian Restaurant. I oversaw a project sponsored by an organization called the Missouri Institute for Justice. Field was one of the board members. Every three months they had a “board meeting” at Jenny’s, and in attendance were some of the most notable attorneys in the bar, including two appellate judges, Anthony Nugent, and Charles Shangler, one of the best appellate judges in Missouri history. Field’s partner, Jim Benjamin also a legendary lawyer and a golfing buddy of my uncle, was also in attendance.

Judge Shangler was the ultimate gentleman and was well known at Jenny’s because of his connection to the north end of Kansas City. I was charged with the responsibility of overseeing a project in several small cities to codify ordinances and was invited to come to the lunches by the board to give a report on the project operated by UMKC law students. The board members were most gracious and entertained me with their stories. It was apparent that they had been friends for many years. To be in the presence of four of the legendary lawyers in the history of Kansas City was an honor and a privilege. They did not treat me as some interloper or young whippersnapper. I always had to go home and take a nap after our lunches as the wine flowed freely and the food was plentiful.

Field was a World War II veteran and a friend of President Truman. When Truman beat Dewey in the 1948 election, he had spent the night at the Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs and headed to the Muehlebach Hotel in Kansas City to celebrate his victory. David McCullough, Truman’s best-known biographer, reports that Field was among those who greeted the president in a 17th floor suite at the hotel. McCullough wrote: “young Lyman Field, who had been barnstorming for Truman on his own all across Missouri, and who now, as the one nearest the door, had the honor of being the first to shake the President’s hand and wish him congratulations.”

Field earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and his law degree from Harvard. He became a partner in the law firm of Field, Gentry and Benjamin where he practiced until 1944 when he entered the Marines as an intelligence officer in the Pacific theater of World War II. He won the Bronze Star for his efforts at Iwo Jima and Saipan. After the war, he returned to his law firm and campaigned for Truman. His name appears in over 100 reported appellate opinions, and he was well-recognized as one of the great trial lawyers in the history of Kansas City. His nickname was “Red Dog” because of his red hair.

Field lived a full life and passed away in 1999 at 84 years. He is buried in Independence at the Mount Washington Cemetery even though his roots ran deep in Kansas City.

Field was the trustee of Benton’s trust at one time, and they were very close friends. They often traveled together. “Trial by Jury” is not Field’s only portrayal in a Benton painting. He was also depicted in a drawing entitled “Cave Spring” which shows Field staring at the sky beside a stream which was drawn on a trip they took to the Rocky Mountains.

“Trial by Jury” hung in Field’s office until 1975, when it was willed to the art gallery. For several years it hung in the mayor’s office in Kansas City.

There was a reunion of the participants shown in the painting in 1981. Judge Larry Smith, the judge in Division 16 in Independence where the painting was originally done, decided to reassemble many of the participants, including several jurors in the trial, after his courtroom was refurbished. Field wore a lavender suit in the painting but not in the reunion photograph.

Judge Nugent, one of the lawyers in the painting, was also there. My former law partner, Mike Manners, sat in the courtroom as a juror for the photograph, at the invitation of Judge Smith, as one of the jurors who could not appear. The most important participant was not present, as Benton died in 1975.

That Field is buried in Independence, in the same city as his friend who became president at a critical time in American history, is truly amazing. It is undoubtedly not a coincidence that “Trial by Jury” took place in an Independence courtroom. Thomas Hart Benton obviously had a strong connection to the city as did his friend, Lyman Field.

Bob Buckley is an attorney in Independence. Email him at bbuckley@wagblaw.com.