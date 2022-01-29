The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

SATURDAY

Chocolate Walk: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Independence Square. Stroll through selected shops and cafes, tasting chocolate and discovering local products and gifts. Purchase tickets for $10 on Eventbrite. Check in at 3 Trails Brewery, 111 N. Main St., Independence.

Shotgun Trap, Introduction to Trap: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road. This program is designed for persons with little or no experience with shotguns. Topics are safety, appropriate guns and ammunition, rules of the game, etiquette on the field and field layout. Firearms and ammunition will be provided, or you can bring your own. For ages 11 and older. For further information, call (816) 249-3194.

Discover Nature, Rockin’ & Readin’ Nature Tales: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. An hour of stories for everyone ages 2 and older. No registration required.

Discover Nature, Who’s Awake in the Winter: 1 to 2 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. A walk in the woods to answer the question: Who’s awake in the winter? Make sure to dress for the weather. Bring your binoculars or borrow a pair of ours.

Fishing Skills: Fishing Reel Maintenance, 2 to 4 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Learn how to maintain and make minor but common repairs on three common types of casting reels: spin casting, spinning and bait casting reels. This program is appropriate for adults and children over the age of 11. Children must be accompanied by a registered adult. Each participant must register by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Native Plants, Winter Beauty: 2 to 3:30 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Discuss the beauty and benefits of native plants in winter while walking the grounds of the Discovery Center. We’ll focus on plants that provide food and habitat for wildlife as well as create visual winter interest in your own backyard. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

ONGOING EVENTS

Gingerbread House Trail: 8:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This display of gingerbread houses is placed along the Butterfly Trail and will be open through Feb. 1. Walk along that path and enjoy the creativity of local artists. For further information, call 816.325.7115.