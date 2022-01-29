Contraband and crime take toll on a community

Jeff Fox

From The Examiner during the week of Jan. 24-29, 1972:

• “POLICE ARREST 27 IN DRUG RAIDS HERE” – Police rounded up 27 persons here in a series of drug raids.

Armed with 16 secret grand jury indictments and eight capias juvenile warrants, police, undercover narcotics agents and two deputy sheriffs started the raids at 6:30 Monday night.

The raids resulted from a six-month-long undercover investigation by the Independence narcotics units and about a year of work by the investigation division. Most of those apprehended were described as “pushers,” (sellers) of marijuana and other drugs.

• “BLUE SUMMIT SEEKS FOURTH-CLASS STATUS” – Seven Blue Summit residents will begin circulating petitions Friday to have the county court approve the incorporation of the village as a fourth-class city. The agreement was reached Thursday night at a community meeting at John Stark elementary school.

“They don’t want to be in Kansas City or Independence,” said William J. Koenigsdorf, who has been representing the village in its latest court struggle. “They want to have their own entity here.”

• “JAPANESE GI SURRENDERS 3 DECADES AFTER WAR” – Agana, Guam (UPI) – The Japanese imperial army troops who occupied Guam in World War II were under orders never to surrender to the Americans who stormed the Pacific Island on July 21, 1944. Sgt. Shoichi Yokoi was faithful to that command for nearly 30 years.

It was a chance meeting in the fading light of dusk with two hunters that managed what the U.S. 3rd Marine Division and the Army’s 77th Infantry had not accomplished – the capture of Yokoi. The hunters surprised Yokoi, 56, as he was tending a homemade shrimp trap in the Talofofo River.

Yokoi told how he had survived for 28 years in the jungles on a diet of nuts, breadfruit, mangos, papaya, shrimp, snails, rats and frogs. He drew the line at snakes.

He said he heard of neither the atomic bomb nor television and stared in incredulity when told that a jet plane would return him to his hometown of Nagoya in three hours.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Jan. 23-28, 1922:

Note: The newspaper, as was its custom at the time, in these stories used language that was insensitive and at times gratuitous on matters of race.

• “TWO DEAD IN GUNFIGHT” – In a gun fight on East Lexington street Thursday morning at about 3:30 o’clock Policeman George Barton was shot through the stomach and died several hours later, and the negro who did the shooting was killed by Chief Nealy A. Harris, who had been summoned from his home when the fight began. Policeman Tonnahill joining in the fight shot several times at the negro before Chief Harris arrived, the negro returning fire. Desk Sergeant C.A. Layland ran to the scene and also shot several times. Deputy County Marshal Jess Curran joined in the fight.

The negro has a police record. His name was Bert Byrd, and he was known as “Rambling Byrd.”

Patrolman Barton, walking his beat along East Lexington, started east toward the square to join his fellow officer there. A few feet from Lynn street, he encountered the negro and inquired, “What are you doing out this time of the morning?” The negro mumbled something to the effect that he was “going to clean ’em up.” As the officer approached, the negro drew a gun, a .45-Caliber Colt, and shot Barton through the abdomen.

• “CLEAN UP THE DIVES” (an editorial) – It is reasonable to charge the double killing Thursday morning in which a policeman in the line of his duty was killed, to the illegal sale of poisonous booze. Those who knew the negro who ran amuck all say that he was a hard working, peaceable citizen until he got booze and then became an unmanageable and dangerous crazy man.

The booze selling from places on East Lexington street has been notorious. Business men on the street have complained and have begged the authorities to abate the nuisances. Police Chief Harris says that he can proceed only under the law and can not convict without evidence. He says he is responsible on his bond if he goes into such places and uses the ax.

The business men on the street have talked about a vigilance committee, which is an unlawful organization and only considered when all other methods have failed. There are men in town, who, the police will tell you, are the ones who do not work yet always have money and who are hiding behind their own cunning in preventing the police from catching them with the goods.

Independence is a residence town. It should be made safe for the good citizen and his family. If there are men here who must have booze it is only a short ride to Kansas City.

The people look to their officials to take care of such conditions. They should pay particular attention to the nomination and election of a chief of police at the next election.