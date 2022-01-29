Independence Rotary honors two at Truman High School

By The Examiner staff

Paige Gonzales and Gustavo Bateman have been selected as the Rotary Students of the Month at Truman High School.

Paige has been very involved during her high school years, having served as president of the speech and debate club, as vice president of the theatre club, as the vice president of community concerns for the student council, and as a P.A.T. mentor. She also participated in the Relay for Life, the student senate, the school choir, and the multicultural club. Paige was also an academy ambassador and a member of the Truman Heartland Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council.

In college, Paige hopes to study political science and journalism.

Paige is the daughter of Kimm Gonzales.

Gustavo has participated in multiple activities during his high school career, having been president of the F.B.L.A. and the secretary of his senior class. He was also a member of the student senate, the Relay for Life committee, the youth entrepreneurs club, and participated in Truman soccer.

Outside of school, Gustavo was the winner of the Community America pitch competition.

Gustavo hopes to have a double major in college, studying civil engineering and business administration.

Gustavo is the son of Gustavo and Isabel Bateman.