Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Jan. 19
• Agency assist, Buckner Police Department
Madison and Central
• Alarm
1200 block of N.W. Burr Oak Lane
800 block of San-Kar
• Citizen contact
700 block of Main Street (police headquarters)
• Harassment
700 block of Main Street
• Welfare Check
1200 block of Woodbury Ct.
Thursday, Jan. 20
• Alarm
1200 block of S. Buckner-Tarsney Road
1700 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road
• Assault,
100 block of E. Broadway
• Citizen contact
200 block of Yennie
700 block of S.W. Harvest Cir.
• Suspicious vehicle
100 block of Old U.S. 40
600 block of Creek Ridge
Verbal disturbance
• 300 block of Yennie
• 400 block of S.W. Joseph Lane
Friday, Jan. 21
• Alarm
1000 block of Ryan Road
• Area check
Main and U.S. 40 (2)
• Citizen contact
700 block of N. Main
400 block of Graystone
• Disturbance
1000 block of Ryan Road
1000 block of Sandy Lane
• Suspicious person
400 block of Coldwater Cr.
1500 block of Pecan
Saturday, Jan. 22
• Area check
1100 block of N.E. McQuerry
• Disturbance
1100 block of Ephraim Drive
1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney
• Leaving the scene
1200 block of S.W. Eagles Parkway
• Motor vehicle accident
U.S. 40 and Main
• Suspicious vehicle
Pecan Place
Sunday, Jan. 23
• Alarm
1200 block of Lindenwood Dr.
• Animal bite
1200 block of Phelps Ct.
• Area check
OOIDA and U.S. 40
Sni A Bar and Blue Branch
600 block of Yennie
• Disturbance
1300 block of Willow
• Property release
700 block of N. Main
• Stand by
600 block of Nelson
• Stealing
1100 block of Ephraim
• Unattended death
800 block of Harvest
Monday, Jan. 24
• Alarm
900 block of S.W. Foxtail
1100 block of N.W. Jefferson
• Animal control
E,E, Kirby at the railroad tracks
• Area check
Sni-A-Bar and Eagles Parkway
1500 block of N.W. Eagle Ridge Dr.
1100 block of N.E. McQuerry
• Citizen contact
700 block of N. Main
1200 block of N.W. Woodbury
• Motor vehicle accident
Greystone and Jaclyn
• Peace disturbance
Main and U.S. 40
• Possible burglary
1200 block of N.W. Valley Woods Ct.
• Stealing
100 block of Old U.S. 40
• Verbal disturbance
800 block of S.W. Ridgeview
• Walk-in – identity theft
700 block of N. Main (police headquarters)
• Walk-in – past stealing
700 block of N. Main
• Walk-in – vehicle theft
700 block of N. Main
Tuesday, Jan. 25
• Animal control
Buckner-Tarsney Road and R.D. Mize Road
• Suspicious activity
1100 block of N.W. Casey Blvd.
• Welfare check
1200 block of N.W. Lindenwood