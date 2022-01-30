Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Jan. 19

• Agency assist, Buckner Police Department

Madison and Central

• Alarm

1200 block of N.W. Burr Oak Lane

800 block of San-Kar

• Citizen contact

700 block of Main Street (police headquarters)

• Harassment

700 block of Main Street

• Welfare Check

1200 block of Woodbury Ct.

Thursday, Jan. 20

• Alarm

1200 block of S. Buckner-Tarsney Road

1700 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road

• Assault,

100 block of E. Broadway

• Citizen contact

200 block of Yennie

700 block of S.W. Harvest Cir.

• Suspicious vehicle

100 block of Old U.S. 40

600 block of Creek Ridge

Verbal disturbance

• 300 block of Yennie

• 400 block of S.W. Joseph Lane

Friday, Jan. 21

• Alarm

1000 block of Ryan Road

• Area check

Main and U.S. 40 (2)

• Citizen contact

700 block of N. Main

400 block of Graystone

• Disturbance

1000 block of Ryan Road

1000 block of Sandy Lane

• Suspicious person

400 block of Coldwater Cr.

1500 block of Pecan

Saturday, Jan. 22

• Area check

1100 block of N.E. McQuerry

• Disturbance

1100 block of Ephraim Drive

1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney

• Leaving the scene

1200 block of S.W. Eagles Parkway

• Motor vehicle accident

U.S. 40 and Main

• Suspicious vehicle

Pecan Place

Sunday, Jan. 23

• Alarm

1200 block of Lindenwood Dr.

• Animal bite

1200 block of Phelps Ct.

• Area check

OOIDA and U.S. 40

Sni A Bar and Blue Branch

600 block of Yennie

• Disturbance

1300 block of Willow

• Property release

700 block of N. Main

• Stand by

600 block of Nelson

• Stealing

1100 block of Ephraim

• Unattended death

800 block of Harvest

Monday, Jan. 24

• Alarm

900 block of S.W. Foxtail

1100 block of N.W. Jefferson

• Animal control

E,E, Kirby at the railroad tracks

• Area check

Sni-A-Bar and Eagles Parkway

1500 block of N.W. Eagle Ridge Dr.

1100 block of N.E. McQuerry

• Citizen contact

700 block of N. Main

1200 block of N.W. Woodbury

• Motor vehicle accident

Greystone and Jaclyn

• Peace disturbance

Main and U.S. 40

• Possible burglary

1200 block of N.W. Valley Woods Ct.

• Stealing

100 block of Old U.S. 40

• Verbal disturbance

800 block of S.W. Ridgeview

• Walk-in – identity theft

700 block of N. Main (police headquarters)

• Walk-in – past stealing

700 block of N. Main

• Walk-in – vehicle theft

700 block of N. Main

Tuesday, Jan. 25

• Animal control

Buckner-Tarsney Road and R.D. Mize Road

• Suspicious activity

1100 block of N.W. Casey Blvd.

• Welfare check

1200 block of N.W. Lindenwood