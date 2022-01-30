Reward offered in recent Independence homicide

By The Examiner staff

A reward of $10,000 has been offered for information in the recent killing of an Independence man.

Independence police say $10,000 is offered “for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect” in the Jan. 20 shooting death of Riley Youngblood, 23.

The reward is being offered through CrimeStoppers. Anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

There is also a QR code that can be used to contact CrimeStoppers.

Youngblood was shot while in his pickup truck about 8 a.m. Jan. 20, at U.S. 40 and Valley View Road in the city's southeast corner.

Police have not said that they have identified a motive in the killing.

Investigators last week asked for help in finding a dark gray pickup truck and identifying the driver. The truck is described as an early 2000s model Chevrolet, with an extended cab and mounted toolbox.

According to a GoFundMe page online set up to help Youngblood's daughter, Youngblood was driving to work the morning he was shot.