Senior center meals

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Jan 31. 

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200. 

Monday: Battered tilapia, coleslaw with creamy dressing, sweet potatoes, peaches and strawberries, white whole-grain bread, oatmeal and raisin cookie. 

Tuesday: Swiss steak with tomato gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, apple slices, multigrain bread, tapioca pudding. 

Wednesday: Mexican taco salad, nacho chips, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pinto beans, orange. 

Thursday: Chicken-fried rice, stir-fried vegetables, coleslaw with vinegar dressing, pineapple and Mandarin oranges, white wholegrain bread. 

Friday: Beef-mac casserole, Scandinavian vegetables, vanilla wafer and banana pudding, pears, wheat bread. 

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.  

Monday: Tuna noodle casserole, steamed peas, California blend veggies, strawberries and bananas. 

Tuesday: Ham and beans, winter mix veggies, cornbread, tropical fruit. 

Wednesday: Tuna patty, garlic roasted potatoes, steamed cabbage, cinnamon apples. 

Thursday: Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, strawberries and bananas. 

Friday: Chicken enchilada casserole, black beans and Rotel, tossed salad, banana and Mandarins. 

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out.  Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk. 

Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs in alfredo sauce, Italian vegetables, dessert. 

Tuesday: Smothered beef patties, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dessert. 

Wednesday: Chicken parmesan, potatoes au gratin, carrots, dessert. 

Thursday: Taco salad, spiced apples, dessert. 

Friday: Chicken and rice, broccoli with cheese, dessert. 