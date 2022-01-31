Heavy snow, followed by bitter cold, is expected to start late Tuesday. Here's what to expect.

By The Examiner staff

A significant winter storm with a possible 4 to 7 inches of snow in Eastern Jackson County looks likely, followed by the lowest temperatures so far this winter. The state says the storm could create “extremely hazardous driving conditions” across most of Missouri.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm watch for western Missouri and elsewhere from Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon. It says 6 to 12 inches of snow could fall in places, but it looks a little lighter in Eastern Jackson County.

More broadly, the Weather Service has winter storm watches across 10 states from Colorado and Texas east to Ohio and Michigan — a swath of the middle of the country that includes almost all of Missouri.

How much snow?

Tuesday starts warm – high of 50 – with a chance of rain, the Weather Service forecasts. By evening, rain is expected, and that rain changes over to snow between 8 and 9 p.m. Then it’s all snow – 1 to 2 inches overnight. It gets cold – 18 overnight – and windy.

The snow continues Wednesday – 3 to 5 inches. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent. It’s cold and windy, with a high of 22.

The snow could continue Wednesday night and even linger through noon Thursday, but the Weather Service forecast doesn’t mention amounts.

It’s bitterly cold Thursday night – minus 3 – and then the temperature gets back above freezing on Saturday.

State suggests staying off the road

The Missouri Department of Transportation on Monday urged drivers to stay off the roads, if at all possible, during the bad weather. It says crews will be out around the clock and working 12-hour shifts – but also said illness and turnover have taken a toll on staffing.

“It may take crews longer to return roads to a mostly clear status after the storm ends later this week,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in a news release Monday. MoDOT adds that traffic slows snowplows in their work.

Rain on the front end of the storm makes it harder to treat roads in advance, MoDOT says, and then the bitter cold limits the effectiveness of chemicals later on. Altogether, the storm has the potential “to create extremely hazardous driving conditions for most of the state,” according to MoDOT.

MoDOT suggests getting to your destination ahead of the storm and being prepared to stay there. Road conditions can be checked at the state’s travel information map at modot.org.

If you are in a minor wreck or slide off the road, MoDOT says, stay with your vehicle and remain buckled up.

Getting ready for winter weather

Things to have in the trunk of your car in the winter include jumper cables and tools, a blanket, extra clothes, an ice scraper, a shovel, sand or kitty litter for traction if you get stuck, a flashlight with spare batteries, paper towels, a few nonperishable food items such as energy bars, a first-aid kit, and a red cloth that you can tie to the antenna to get the attention of police.

Also, the National Weather Service advises, make sure your car is in good working order before any winter travel.

Cold-weather safety precautions

According to the National Weather Service, hypothermia – body temperature dropping below 95 degrees Fahrenheit – has been a factor in 631 deaths in Missouri since the winter of 1979-80. It says frostbite and hypothermia are the main dangers during extreme cold, and it says excessive cold is a leading cause of weather-related deaths nationwide.

“Frostbite occurs,” says the Weather Service, “when the skin becomes cold enough to actually freeze. A loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in extremities, such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, or the nose are symptoms of frostbite.”

A person with hypothermia "will become disoriented, confused, and shiver uncontrollably, eventually leading to drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. In severe cases, death is possible.”

So dress for the conditions. The Weather Service suggests several layers of light-weight, warm clothing plus outer garments that are tightly woven, waterproof and hooded. Mittens that are snug at the wrists give better protection than gloves.

Emergency readiness at home

It's important to have about 72 hours' worth of supplies on hand – food, water, blankets, first-aid kit – stored in a dry, readily accessible space at home if bad roads or other conditions keep you from getting to the grocery store or pharmacy, according to preparemetrokc.org.

The group suggests starting with the basics:

Teach children how and when to call 9-1-1.

Show everyone in the household how to turn off utilities.

Find the safe places in your home for each type of disaster. Discuss the types of disasters most likely to occur, which in this part of the country include extreme cold; extreme heat; severe winter storms, businesses and roads; and thunderstorms severe enough to create tornadoes.

Conduct a “home hazard hunt.”

Check the emergency plans of your children’s schools.

Pick two emergency places for your family to meet – one right outside your home in case of a sudden emergency such as a fire, and one outside your neighborhood in case you can’t return home.

Make an emergency supply kit

The more you have on hand, the better things can go when an emergency arises. Preparemetrokc.org advises: