Independence mayoral candidate Rowland rejects claims in mailer

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence mayoral candidate Rory Rowland says he rejects the claims made in anonymous flyer that circulated in the city this past weekend.

The campaign flyer, which does not include a funding disclosure – in violation of Missouri Ethics Commission election rules – says to “Reject Rory Rowland” because he is a “Jefferson City insider who wants to put our city up for sale to the highest bidder,” with an image of Independence City Hall.

Rowland, a Democratic state representative for seven years, is one of five challengers to two-term Mayor Eileen Weir in the city's primary election next week.

He said he has “not spent too much time worrying” about the flyer, adding that it would be hard for a member of the minority party to get much attention from state capital lobbyists.

“Rowland is being bankrolled and backed by John Carnes one of the most corrupt and morally bankrupt people in our city,” the flyer says, attributing that claim to a vague pair of sources – “Independent News Site, St. Louis, March 2021. Independence Breaking News Dec. 2021.” The second portion refers to a Facebook page that did not appear to mention Rowland in any post that particular month.

Carnes is a longtime Independence attorney and former City Council member and county legislator who regained his law license after spending two years in federal prison for a bribery conviction more than 30 years ago.

“There's not enough money in the world to buy your reputation back,” Rowland said, regarding that claim.