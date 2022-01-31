Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Honey Baked Ham: 4528 S. Noland Road, inspected Jan. 3. No violations found.

Minit Mart: 15800 E. 23rd St., inspected Jan. 3.

• All employees food handler cards needed by Jan. 18.

•Time/temperature, date marking requirements are not met. Five half-gallons of chocolate milk being held past “Use Thru” dates of Dec. 5. All items discarded.

• Soda, beer, and other drinks being stored on floor in cooler.

• Individual, disposable paper towels noted not at each hand sink. Corrected.

Dollar General: 1110 S. Yuma Ave., inspected Jan. 4.

• Left light in door of hot dog/egg cooler not working.

Jack’s Donuts: 2400 S. Lee’s Summit Road, inspected Jan. 3.

• Racks dirty with debris.

• Interior of proofer cooler still dirty.

• Sides of tables in kitchen dirty.

• General cleaning is needed.

• Fly tape hanging.

• Base of toilet dirty in bathroom.

Jack’s Donuts: 2400 S. Lee’s Summit Road, reinspected Jan. 5.

• Rack area still has grease buildup. Proofer still has buildup.

Reinspected Jan. 6. No violations found.

Aldi: 16007 E. 23rd St., inspected Jan. 4.

• Food temperature measuring device noted not available. Food temperature measuring devices shall be provided and readily accessible.

• Food being stored on floor of walk-in freezer.

Papa Murphy’s Take & Bake Pizza: 1531 E. 23rd St., inspected Jan 4.

• Prep table has buildup under lid cover.

Starbucks Coffee: 18710 E. 39th St., inspected Jan. 10.

• Employees without valid food handler’s cards. All employees must obtain valid food handler cards by Jan. 25.