Learn about making hard cider

By The Examiner staff

University of Missouri Extension program is offering a free Hard Cider School on four consecutive Wednesdays, beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 2. This series will be presented online and without charge.

The classes last one hour each and cover growing apples for hard cider, controlling apple pests, producing hard cider, and fermentation and sanitation in the cidery.

To register, visit https://extension.missouri.edu/events/hard-cider-school. For more detailed information, contact Michele Warmund at warmundm@missouri.edu or 573-882-9632 or Misha Kwasniewski at mtk5407@psu.edu or 815-865-6842.