By The Examiner staff

The Independence Chamber of Commerce is holding two candidate forums this week.

Neither is open to the public, but both will be livestreamed on the chamber's Facebook page and then posted on YouTube.

The forum for the five Independence City Council at-large candidates is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The forum for the six mayoral candidates is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.