Independence opens center as emergency shelter

With the impending winter storm and cold temperatures, Independence has activated the Sermon Community Center for emergency assistance and then as a warming center later this week.

The Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., at the corner of Truman and Noland roads, will serve as an emergency storm assistance center until 7 p.m. Tuesday, through collaboration with Community Services League, for overnight sheltering needs over the next three days. It will be open as a warming center from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

In a release, the city says overnight accommodations will be handled case by case for those in need. People who need overnight accommodations are asked to arrive no later than 7 p.m. to allow time for paperwork. Those eligible include people who do not have a safe, warm, dry place, or friends or family to stay with during the storm.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.