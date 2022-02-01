Independence opens center as emergency shelter

By The Examiner staff

With the impending winter storm and cold temperatures, Independence has activated the Sermon Community Center for emergency assistance and then as a warming center later this week. 

The Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., at the corner of Truman and Noland roads, will serve as an emergency storm assistance center until 7 p.m. Tuesday, through collaboration with Community Services League, for overnight sheltering needs over the next three days. It will be open as a warming center from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

In a release, the city says overnight accommodations will be handled case by case for those in need. People who need overnight accommodations are asked to arrive no later than 7 p.m. to allow time for paperwork. Those eligible include people who do not have a safe, warm, dry place, or friends or family to stay with during the storm. 

A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. 