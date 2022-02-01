Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Keto Cook KC: 201 N. Forest, inspected Jan. 10. No violations found.

Family Dollar: 11714 E. 23rd St., inspected Jan. 10.

• Buildup and debris in cooler for milk, eggs and ice cream.

Walgreens: 1536 E. 23rd St., inspected Jan. 10.

• Food products found on the floor of the walk-in cooler and freezer.

Conveniently Nourished LLC: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Jan. 10. No violations found.

Baskin 31 Robbins: 4486 S. Noland Road, inspected Jan. 11.

• Door gaskets have buildup, and debris found in prep coolers.

Starbucks Coffee: 1516 E. 23rd St., inspected Jan. 11.

• Employees without valid food handler cards. All employees must obtain valid food handler cards by Jan. 26. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule/ticket/or fine.

• No sanitizer flowing through dispenser. Sanitizer concentration not found in sanitation buckets. Corrected.

• Equipment is not in good repair. Cooler door gaskets worn.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors dirty throughout with debris and buildup.

• Interiors of coolers dirty with spilled milk, cream and debris.

CVS Pharmacy: 1545 E. 23rd St., inspected Jan. 11. No violations found.

Walgreens: 2261 S. Sterling Ave., inspected Jan 11.

• No working restroom. Must have working restroom by Jan. 14. Failure to do so could result in store closure.

• Food temperature measuring device not found in walk-in cooler. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature.

• Food was not stored properly in walk-in freezer. All food must be stored at least 6 inches above the floor.

Reinspected Jan. 14. No violations found.