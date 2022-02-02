Charges filed in fatal shooting on Amtrak train

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

A Kansas City man who surrendered after an hours-long standoff Monday with police has been charged in last month's fatal shooting aboard an Amtrak train in Lee's Summit.

Jackson County prosecutors Marquise Webb, 21, with second-degree murder, vehicle hijacking, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the Jan. 14 shooting death of Richie Aaron, 30, of Independence. Webb allegedly shot Aaron before the Amtrak Missouri River Runner train left the Lee's Summit station for Independence that evening, then stole a car at gunpoint and drove off.

Aaron was pronounced dead when the train arrived in Independence. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Aaron's family to help with funeral expenses, he was returning home after work when he was shot.

According to court documents, police said no witnesses saw or heard a disturbance before the shooting, though one passenger heard “That's what you get” after hearing gunshots, and witnesses described a Black male as the shooter and the carjacking victim also said a Black male stole his car.

Amtrak surveillance video showed Webb and Aaron both had boarded an Amtrak train earlier that day in Normal, Illinois, and Webb was wearing clothes and a backpack that matched witnesses' descriptions and an article of clothing left behind on the train.

On Monday, investigators took a search warrant to the address of a Kansas City apartment complex associated with the phone number listed on Webb's train ticket. After a woman answered the front door, Webb tried to escape through the back door, ran back inside, then pointed a gun at police through the front door and refused to come outside. After a standoff of about five hours, he surrendered to police.

Court documents did not give a motive for Webb’s actions.

Prosecutors requested a $500,000 cash bond for Webb.