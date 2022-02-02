Ken Love will listen and has plans for a better community

The Examiner

Steve Nash, Independence

To the editor:

Ken Love believes “citizens are the life blood” of the city. He believes our personal needs demand as much consideration as economic decisions do. He believes balance is required for our city to flourish economically while the citizens build emotional strength and resilience. He and I believe he can achieve this, elected as mayor.

Ken Love is:

• Passionate about this city and its people.

• Straightforward in his approach.

• Compassionate and caring.

• Intelligent with an informed platform.

• Approachable and engaged with the community.

• Dedicated to assisting those in need.

• Experienced working with volunteer and grass-roots organizations.

• A local, well-respected businessman.

Ken believes:

• Our quality of life is in jeopardy and sees obvious indicators of this occurring with increased growth of the homeless and addicted populations. Increased illegal drug distribution, rising crime, along with extended periods of understaffed law enforcement, are unacceptable and fixable.

• Under the current administration, Mayor Eileen Weir’s leadership has been challenged beyond her capacity to maintain an essential balance between our city’s economic and emotional needs.

• There must be an equilibrium between what is necessary for a city to flourish economically and on its citizens’ emotional strength and resilience.

Ken promises:

• On day one of his term he will bring relief for the unnatural disasters in our city.

• To listen to the people and address their needs.

• Effective leadership to support grassroots organizations

• To provide a fair, equitable and balanced approach to economic decisions with the best interest of the citizens considered.

• Effective plans and programs to promote economic growth and heating to our city.

Now more than ever, our city needs an involved leader who is not afraid to address these issues, so prosperity and quality of life can be back in balance in our city. Vote Ken Love on Feb. 8.