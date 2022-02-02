As snow tapers off in metro area, next concern is bitter cold

By The Examiner staff

The National Weather Service is ended its local winter storm warning early, allowing it to expire at noon Wednesday. It says the snow is tapering off in the Kansas City area and that “only a dusting of additional snowfall” is expected.

The Weather Service cautions that travel is expected to remain difficult, and that blowing snow could slow the Wednesday afternoon commute.

More snow south of the metro area is expected Wednesday night and Thursday.

Snow closed schools, government offices and community centers across the metro on Wednesday. Traffic was reported to be fairly light in the morning but also rough going in places.

The next concern is cold. The Weather Service forecast for Eastern Jackson County includes a chance of snow Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday but no appreciable accumulation. Wednesday’s expected temperatures are a high of 21 and a low of 9, then a high of 20 and a low of 3 Thursday and a high of 29 and a low of 12 Friday.

Saturday looks to be sunny and 36, and temperatures are expected to steadily rise – 40 Monday and 50 Tuesday.

State suggests staying off the road

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to stay off the roads, if at all possible, during the bad weather. It says crews will be out around the clock and working 12-hour shifts – but also said illness and turnover have taken a toll on staffing.

“It may take crews longer to return roads to a mostly clear status after the storm ends later this week,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in a news release Monday. MoDOT adds that traffic slows snowplows in their work.

Rain on the front end of the storm makes it harder to treat roads in advance, MoDOT says, and then the bitter cold limits the effectiveness of chemicals later on. Altogether, the storm has the potential “to create extremely hazardous driving conditions for most of the state,” according to MoDOT.

MoDOT suggests getting to your destination ahead of the storm and being prepared to stay there. Road conditions can be checked at the state’s travel information map at modot.org.

If you are in a minor wreck or slide off the road, MoDOT says, stay with your vehicle and remain buckled up.

Getting ready for winter weather

Things to have in the trunk of your car in the winter include jumper cables and tools, a blanket, extra clothes, an ice scraper, a shovel, sand or kitty litter for traction if you get stuck, a flashlight with spare batteries, paper towels, a few nonperishable food items such as energy bars, a first-aid kit, and a red cloth that you can tie to the antenna to get the attention of police.

Also, the National Weather Service advises, make sure your car is in good working order before any winter travel.

Cold-weather safety precautions

According to the National Weather Service, hypothermia – body temperature dropping below 95 degrees Fahrenheit – has been a factor in 631 deaths in Missouri since the winter of 1979-80. It says frostbite and hypothermia are the main dangers during extreme cold, and it says excessive cold is a leading cause of weather-related deaths nationwide.

“Frostbite occurs,” says the Weather Service, “when the skin becomes cold enough to actually freeze. A loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in extremities, such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, or the nose are symptoms of frostbite.”

A person with hypothermia "will become disoriented, confused, and shiver uncontrollably, eventually leading to drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. In severe cases, death is possible.”

So dress for the conditions. The Weather Service suggests several layers of light-weight, warm clothing plus outer garments that are tightly woven, waterproof and hooded. Mittens that are snug at the wrists give better protection than gloves.

Emergency readiness at home

It's important to have about 72 hours' worth of supplies on hand – food, water, blankets, first-aid kit – stored in a dry, readily accessible space at home if bad roads or other conditions keep you from getting to the grocery store or pharmacy, according to preparemetrokc.org.

The group suggests starting with the basics:

• Teach children how and when to call 9-1-1.

• Show everyone in the household how to turn off utilities.

• Find the safe places in your home for each type of disaster. Discuss the types of disasters most likely to occur, which in this part of the country include extreme cold; extreme heat; severe winter storms, businesses and roads; and thunderstorms severe enough to create tornadoes.

• Conduct a “home hazard hunt.”

• Check the emergency plans of your children’s schools.

• Pick two emergency places for your family to meet – one right outside your home in case of a sudden emergency such as a fire, and one outside your neighborhood in case you can’t return home.

Make an emergency supply kit

The more you have on hand, the better things can go when an emergency arises. Preparemetrokc.org advises:

• Water – one gallon per person per day for at least three days.

• Food – three days’ worth of non-perishable items. Don’t forget food for the pets.

• First aid – have a good kit at home and one in your vehicle.

• Tools – flashlight (with fresh spare batteries, a battery-operated radio, a multi-tool, a utility knife, a non-electric can opener, matches, fire extinguisher, plastic sheeting, duct tape, a wrench to shut off the gas.

• Clothes – extra clothes for everyone in the household, plus sturdy shoes or boots, rain gear, hats and gloves.

• Plenty of blankets and sleeping bags.

• Don’t forget: baby formula and bottles, diapers, prescription meds, personal hygiene items, supplies for your pets, cash, maybe a deck of cards or some games for entertainment.