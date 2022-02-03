Independence City Council candidates discuss police, utilities and economic development

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Engaging and listening to citizens and developing more trust will help solve many issues in the city of Independence, candidates agreed during Wednesday's forum less than a week before next Tuesday's primary election.

Five candidates, including both incumbents, are vying for the two at-large seats on the Independence City Council. Karen DeLuccie seeks a third four-year term, Mike Huff seeks a second term, and they are challenged by Jared Fears, former council member Marcie Gragg and Bill Preston.

The Independence Chamber of Commerce hosted Wednesday's forum that was virtual due to inclement weather, with Examiner editor Jeff Fox moderating. The chamber said it planned to post the forum on YouTube.

A recap of some of the questions and responses:

What is the best path for this city to contain utility rates for citizens while also using city-owned utilities to drive economic development?

Jared Fears: Fears said economic development is the best way to contain rates.

“We have heard that in order to keep our rates in line, we need more businesses; we need more houses to come into our community to keep our rates down,” he said. “It will also help with the financial stability of our city. We need more tax base for the financial stability; we need to make better use of vacant space, to develop land as well as already developed space.”

Karen DeLuccie: “You're making me remember all that money spent by IPL that never should've been spent,” she said. “Ten million here, $1 million there, $2 million there, and I argued against it. I guess people decided I'm being ridiculous.”

DeLuccie said she favored the electric rate cuts championed by Huff.

“There's no way we can ask our people to carry those burdens; we have got to maintain using our money wisely,” she said. “What can we do to further delete the high cost of living here. We need to keep people who know what they're doing.”

Marcie Gragg: “We have to have some really hard conversations in the community about the future of IPL, and about where we are with our ability to afford this utility and the burden it's costing our citizens.”

Like Fears, Gragg cited a recent study that showed the city had to grow by thousands of homes, hundreds of commercial accounts or several large industrial accounts, or some combination to have lower rates.

“Those are some really hard hills to climb,” she said, “and I think at the same time we have to have conversations about the money that was spent in the past unnecessarily.”

Like DeLuccie she referenced the Missouri City power plant tear-down that went to the higher bidder and some saw as unnecessary regardless.

“We have a lot of good minds in IPL, and we have a lot of expert advice given to us. We need a council willing to sit down and listen to that…and start running that utility truly like a business.”

Bill Preston: Economic development is a “diversified animal,” he said, and drives a diverse base.

“We have to attract entities of industry, whether that industry is industrial, manufacturing, or we look at our population that is under-trained and under-educated,” Preston said. “If we then develop and industry to address that, we would be looking at an industry of education. Perhaps we can redirect our efforts in the direction of common sense, honesty and integrity.”

Mike Huff: “I've been preaching all along, generation and the future of Power & Light, and the prior councils have just kicked this can and kicked this can down the road.”

Using reserves to help replace the aging, not-often-used turbines with regular generation can help drive capital investment in the city, Huff said. A little rate cut and one-time rebate didn't harm the reserve funds like other council members feared, he said.

“We never used any reserve money in this city for the life of the reserve funds. This is the citizens’ money, and the (city) charter says they should be refunded. We need to get this generation thing figured out; It's very important to this city, and it will bring the capital investment.”

When the next economic development proposal comes to the city, what are your criteria for deciding the tradeoffs you're willing to ask the community to make.

DeLuccie: “First thing I do is talk to the citizens, and I'm not talking about a certain section,” she said. “I'm talking about all citizens; they're in charge.”

People must know what type of development is planned and the reasons for it, she said, and the city can't just rely on tax breaks for development

“We have to know what we're doing, how can we prevail, and will the city actually grow,” she said.

Gragg: “When you're talking about bringing development into an area, we are talking about bringing it into somebody's neighborhood,” she said. Thus, elected officials should be talking with residents now about what future plans could be for an area, what's a “hard no” and what could be welcomed.

“Areas designed for industrial development should be clearly communicated to them, so they're not a surprise,” she said.

Preston: He said it goes back to education, and the city perhaps can tap into that with education and training centers. Any development has to be strategic and thought out and not “knee-jerk city planning,” he added.

“Not all of industry is going to be detrimental,” Preston said. “We can attract those industries if we look to our population. We do not have to pick from unwelcoming and detrimental industries that may not be good for the city in the long term.”

Huff: “Definitely citizen engagement is the most important thing here,” he said. “We've seen that with the Van Trust deal a couple years ago.”

Huff noted that he and other council members recently talked with citizens there and were able to change city code to better define a business park, which hopefully will make future project proposals in the Little Blue Valley more clear. The recent housing study also should be used in guiding future development, he said, and by engaging and being transparent with citizens the city can regain trust.

Fears: “What you're talking about is cost vs. benefits,” he said, agreeing that listening to citizens and gathering their input is crucial. Ultimately, it comes back to trust, he said.

“For better or worse, we have a council that is not trusted by many citizens,” Fears said. “We need a council that is going to listen to the citizens, to build that trust, to bring that criteria together depending on the development being considered.”

Independence, like cities across country, is having trouble recruiting police officers. Do you think this is really just a pay issue, or are there additional strategies the city should pursue?

Gragg: “This problem isn't unique to just the police department,” she said, as employers all over are struggling to hire and retain employees.

The city should make sure officers are compensated as well, if not better, than surrounding cities, to the degree the city can afford it, but Gragg said they should also learn from current employees what might entice them to go elsewhere.

“I want our public safety officers to be able to communicate to us,” she said.

Preston: Not just in Independence, he said, but many police officers are not paid a just wage, he said, which leads to being overworked, some second jobs and not being able to do additional training.

“We've put police officers in a position where they cannot possibly succeed,” he said. “We have to do better.”

Huff: “We've thrown some money out there, and we knew that wasn't the only issue, and we know it's a national issue,” he said.

Huff said it will be essential to get a new police chief to “calm the waters,” and the city needs to provide plenty of training opportunities for police and “be more attractive than everyone else.”

Fears: He pointed to his time on the public safety sales tax, which helped the ballot language that led to additional use tax funds for police.

“This has helped, and it will help,” he said, agreeing that the city should make sure pay is good and also that there is opportunity for advancement. The lack of people even testing to train, he said, shows that recruiting hard must continue.

DeLuccie: She said she's thrilled to have some recent new officers, “As is every other citizen in this town. This is gigantic.” She pointed to the community's strong support for the police – something not enjoyed in many other places. The city has spent to renovate the police building and provide raises and bonuses, she said, and it should be able to draw in recruits from outside.

“Does it happen in one day, no. Will it happen, yes.”