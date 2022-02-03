Independence investigates police spending allegations

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

By Mike Genet

Independence City Manager Zach Walker said city staff found a whistleblower’s allegation this week of overtime mismanagement in the Police Department to be credible, and the city will have an outside firm to further investigate the matter.

In a release Thursday morning, Walker said the allegation centers around an employee in the police department being paid “significant overtime” to do construction-related work at police headquarters. In addition, the Finance Department found “procurement-related issues.”

The release did not specify how long the alleged activity had been taking place, or if the employee had been instructed by another to do the overtime work.

Walker did not immediately return a message from The Examiner seeking further comment.

Deputy Chief Ken Jarnagin has been acting police of chief since Brad Halsey announced his retirement in early December. The city has not revealed a specific timetable to replace Halsey, though Walker said at the time that process probably would take at least three months.

The overtime incident, the city said in its press release, goes against the city's purchasing policy, collective bargaining agreements and organizational values. It said Walker has given a “cease and desist” order on construction work and non-law-enforcement overtime in the police department, in addition to the outside investigation.

Walker did not specify how long the outside investigation might take, just that it will determine how the overtime practice was allowed and give recommendations to prevent future incidents.