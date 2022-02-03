Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

McAlister’s Deli: 19130 E. 39th St. S., inspected Jan. 13.

• All employees must obtain valid food handler card by Jan. 27. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule, ticket, and/or fine.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors dirty throughout dirty with debris and buildup.

• Cases of product sitting on floor in the kitchen and walk-in cooler.

• Interiors and exteriors of prep coolers dirty with buildup and debris.

QuikTrip: 2321 Lee’s Summit Road, inspected Jan. 13.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floor in walk-in freezer dirty with litter and debris.

• Food was not stored properly in walk-in coolers. All food must be stored at least 6 inches above the floor to prevent contamination from the floor or splash from floor cleaning.

• Prep cooler dirty with debris.

Thompson’s Country Market: 522 E. 23rd St., inspected Jan. 12. No violations found.

Casey’s General Store: 1110 E. 23rd St., inspected Jan. 12.

• Employees without valid food handler cards. Employees must obtain valid food handler cards by Jan. 27. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule, ticket, and/or fine.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors of walk-in cooler dirty with debris and litter.

• Product being stored on floor of store front and walk-in coolers.

• Prep cooler dirty with buildup and debris on bottom interior.

QuikTrip, 2801 S. Missouri 291, inspected Jan. 12.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Walk-in freezer floor dirty with litter on floor.