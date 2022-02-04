Candidates continue raising, spending money

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

As she did over the prior months, Independence Mayor Eileen Weir far outspent her challengers over January, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

The eight-day-out reports cover January, prior to Tuesday's primary election. The mayor and the two City Council at-large seats are up for election.

Seeking a third four-year term, Weir faces five challengers. Her campaign raised $10,100 in January, for $76,695 total since the beginning of 2021. She also spent $53,661, more than $9,000 above her total in the prior year, for $97,609.90 total.

Top contributions in January included:

• $5,000: Carlos Ledezma, Leawood, Kansas ($10,000, Cable Dahmer Automotive Group).

• $2,000: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 53 Voluntary Political Fund ($15,000).

• $500: El Elder, Kansas City; Richard Schindehette, St. Charles (Bardgett); Andrea Webb, Columbia, Ill. ($1,500, Bardgett); John Wempe, Kansas City ($1,000); KC Regional Association of Realtors Missouri PAC ($4,100).

Schindehette and Webb are part of the Bardgett & Associates lobbying firm with the city of Independence for several years.

Rory Rowland raised $3,880 for $10,615 total and spent $158.67 for $4,976.20 total.

Top contributions were:

• $1,000: Dorothy McDonald; Bob Buckley.

• $500: KC Regional Association of Realtors PAC; Jacqueline Sommer.

A political action committee formed in December in support of Rowland, Clean Up Independence with Jerry Kacheroski as treasurer filed a statement of limited activity in January.

Holmes Osborne's campaign raised another $2,100 for has taken in $5,244.77 total and spent $3,222.49 for $4,660.82 total. Holmes and Candace Osborne of Odessa contributed $1,000, and Osborne contributed another $650 of his own.

Colleen Huff raised another $2,390 for $6,785 total, including a $2,000 contribution from Brian English, and spent $1,478.17 for $3,819.63 total.

Brice Stewart raised another $310 for $2,336.34 total, nearly all it self-funding, and spent $5,543.80 for $5,736.26 total.

Kenneth Love raised another $3,420 for $5,512.86, all of his own funds, and spent $3,404.30 for $4,464.50 total.

Among the five candidates for the two City Council at-large spots, incumbent Mike Huff has raised the most and challenger Jared Fears has spent the most since January, according to eight-day-out reports.

Huff raised $14,600, for $20,600 raised for this election. He spent $3,764.87 for $8,623.77 total.

Top contributions included:

• $4,000: Alan Hill, Lee's Summit ($5,000 total).

• $3,500: International Association of Fire Fighters Local 781 PAC ($4,500).

• $3,000: Scott Higgs, Kansas City.

• $2,000: Edward Reese, Blue Springs; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 53 PAC ($3,500).

Fears raised another $2,810 for $19,134.96 total, including a $500 contribution for Stassi Cramm of St. Charles, and spent $5,860.25 for $13,338.76 total.

Karen DeLuccie raised another $1,650 for $14,416 total, including a $500 contribution from Doug Horn. She has spent $2,269.32.

Bill Preston raised another $500 for $5,680 total, and spent $2,257.06 for $2,415.95 total. The contribution came from Allen Lefko of Bank of Grain Valley.

Marcie Gragg contributed another $1,200 to her campaign, for $3,970.90 total raised and $242.07 in expenses.