Community calendar

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

SATURDAY

Basic Fire Starting and Camp Side Cooking: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road. Learn techniques of fire starting and how to safely set up a fire circle. Learn to prepare and cook Dutch oven treats.

Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman, Independence. This winter season farmers’ market is held on the first Saturday of each month, from December through April. Winter crops, locally grown meat, homemade sweets and other hand-made crafts will be available. Pre-registration is required by visiting, mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this program.

Discover Nature – Groundhogs or Woodchucks: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs. This program is for all ages. People usually think of squirrels as climbers and acorn-eaters but Missouri also has squirrels that stay on and beneath the ground. These creatures are known as “groundhogs” and “whistle pigs.” Come learn about them. Pre-registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this event.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Valentine’s Market and Vendor Event: 10 a.m. on Feb. 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 6, Independence Center. This event allows local and small businesses to display their products. For further info visit https://z-p3-upload.facebook.com/events/271158958405506/

KC Remodel and Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 4 to 6, American Royal Center, 1701 American Royal Court (18th and Genessee), Kansas City. This show features landscaping companies, remodeling contractors, and interior design companies. Tickets are $12 for adults at the door and free for children under age 12. Adult tickets can be purchased online for $10 by visiting https://kcremodelandgardenshow.mpetickets.com/.

ONGOING EVENTS

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 107 Osage St, Sibley. Fort Osage is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. The fort was built in 1806 by William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The fort served as a military garrison and a trade center.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Eighty-six acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.