The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to NMelton-Helal@Cherryroad.com or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

SATURDAY

Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman, Independence. Winter crops, locally grown meat, homemade sweets and other hand-made crafts will be available. Pre-registration is required by visiting, mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this program. This event is open to all ages.

Discover Nature – Groundhogs or Woodchucks: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs. All ages. Learn about these creatures known as “groundhogs” and “whistle pigs.” them. Advance registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Basic Fire Starting and Camp Side Cooking: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road. Learn fire-starting techniques and how to safely set up a fire circle. Learn to prepare and cook Dutch oven treats.

KC Remodel and Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, American Royal Center, 1701 America Royal Court, (18th and Genessee), Kansas City. Landscaping companies, remodeling contractors, and interior design companies. Tickets are $12 for adults at the door and free for children under age 12. Adult tickets can be purchased online for $10 by visiting https://kcremodelandgardenshow.mpetickets.com/.

ONGOING EVENTS

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 107 Osage St, Sibley. Fort Osage is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. The fort was built in 1806 by William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The fort served as a military garrison and a trade center.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Eighty-six acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Harry S Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence, MO. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.