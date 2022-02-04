A new development for Eastern Jackson County

Jeff Fox

From The Examiner during the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 5, 1972:

• "LAKEWOOD ‘COMMUNITY’ IS UNIQUE IN CONCEPT” – A unique recreational, residential planned community is taking shape in Eastern Jackson County.

Lakewood, being developed by Andes and Roberts Construction Co., is located on U.S. 71 Bypass two miles south of I-70. It has been described as the “in-town, new-town" community located within the city limits of Lee’s Summit.

Cost of the 3,000-acre endeavor is estimated at $100 million. The project is expected to be completed within 10 years with 12 years of planning already behind the development.

• “SPEAKER EXTOLLS VIRTUES OF MISSOURI” – The adoption of the State of Missouri as their home by many people from other parts of the country is not uncommon for Missouri has a mystique – mystique that draws and holds like a large magnet with a positive pole of progressivism and beauty.

This was part of a description given of the “Show-Me” state by Dale Kimble of the Western Electric plant of Lee’s Summit, guest speaker at the annual oyster dinner of the Raytown Historical Society last week at the Minor Smith Hall. Kimble is a public relations associate at the local plant.

Kimble led his listeners through “the lovely, rolling, fertile state, part prairie and part timber, of beautiful springs of clear cold water, and of hills and prairies covered with a black and fertile soil.”

He took his audience down the Missouri River, comparing it to a woman with such comments as “she has a deceptive beauty, a quiet enchantment and like many females, she is unpredictable.”

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 1922:

• “’BILLY’ WAS BUSY” – Superintendent W.N. Robinson of the county farm had a busy hour or two Thursday afternoon. While he was wheeling a corpse along the corridor, he was called hurriedly into a room where an inmate had suddenly fallen unconscious. While he was working over this man, another inmate came running to him in great excitement and told him a man was having a fit in another room. This messenger had hardly told his story when another came and announced that two men were fighting with axes in the garage.

Superintendent Robinson is having emergencies every day. His family consists of more than 600 inmates, most of them requiring the same case as would so many children. In addition to the affairs of the big county establishment in every detail.

Deaths are not an unusual occurrence. Sometimes several may occur in a week. The deaths at the hospital last year numbered 38.

• “WHAT THE MARKET OFFERS” – New potatoes appeared in the Independence markets this morning. They are the first of the season and are of course shipped from the south – Texas, Florida or Alabama. They are very big and sell for fifteen cents a pound.

• “BEGIN DRIVE ON BOOZE” – Following close upon the heels of the recent murder of Police Patrolman George Barton on East Lexington street, the police of Independence have started a concerted drive on the bootlegging joints of Independence. Chief Harris and Officer Cogswell spent the entire afternoon Sunday searching and investigating places under suspicion.

Harris said a drive had started on all suspected booze selling joints, and that nothing would be spared to being the violators to justice.

A man giving the name of Otis Cauthon was arrested yesterday by Patrolman Heflin on a charge of being intoxicated, and upon being questioned, said he had bought whisky from a pocket peddler in Sheffield. When arrested and searched, Cauthon had almost a half pint of whiskey on his person. Upon his promise never to touch the stuff again he was fined $10 Monday morning by Judge Barton and warned that if he ever was found in the same condition again that the penalty would be a severe one.