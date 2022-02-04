Independence mayoral candidates discuss police, utilities, growth

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From police staffing to utility rates, economic development and homelessness, Independence mayoral candidates offered a variety of answers and possible solutions during Thursday's forum just days before the primary election.

Mayor Eileen Weir seeks a third four-year term, challenged by Rory Rowland, Holmes Osborne, Council Member Brice Stewart, Colleen Huff and Kenneth Love. The top two vote recipients will advance to the April 5 general election.

Some used their opening statements to address the excessive overtime allegation in the Police Department that was revealed Thursday, with Osborne and Love calling for City Manager Zach Walker to be fired over it.

The Chamber of Commerce hosted Thursday's forum at the Fairmount Community Center, with Examiner editor Jeff Fox moderating. Following are the candidates' responses to some of the questions:

What is the best path for this city to contain utility rates for citizens while also using city-owned utilities to drive economic development?

Brice Stewart: Pointing to the recent study the received, he said the current mix of commercial, industrial and residential accounts in the city isn't good for lowering rates, so the city must attract more industrial and large commercial entities to help balance rates. Stewart said he's hoping a couple of developments in his northeast area of the city will come to fruition.

Rory Rowland: “This is by far most critical decision any council or candidate will face going forward,” he said. “We've got to come and look at real numbers.”

Given study after study, he said, the city should heed consultants' suggestions, not build a large power plant and focus more on economic growth.

Eileen Weir: “I've been promoting and championing industrial development for many years, and will continue to pursue industrial development,” she said. “We have an incredible land asset ripe for that type of development.”

Because of the high percentage of residential electric customers and few industrial customers, commercial customers get squeezed when it comes to rates, Weir said.

Kenneth Love: “We need a tax base to create financial stability,” he said. Decommissioning the Missouri City power plant was a waste, Love said, and using reserves to help build a new power plant (nuclear, he said he preferred) will help the city survive future growth.

Holmes Osborne: He prefers a new gas-fired power plant for the city, done with a proper bond issue, as solar and wind have their place but are difficult to rely on as a power base.

“This can draw industry here. How – cheap electricity,” Osborne said. “The challenge is cutting down bureaucracy. I would way there's fat on the bone (at Power & Light) that could get cut off.”

Colleen Huff: “Our current mayor has had eight years to solve all these same problems that we are still facing,” she said, adding that Rowland's code of ethics proposal he previously touted is unnecessary because of the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Citing the study of required growth for lower utility rates, Huff said the city can't bring in new families because of the “trash, the homelessness, the blight,” and can't attract businesses and industries because of the “current bureaucracy with our leaders.”

Independence, like cities across country, is having trouble recruiting police officers. Do you think this is really just a pay issue, or are their additional strategies the city should pursue?

Weir: Pay certainly is a factor, she said, and Independence is recruiting far outside the city to find worthy officers. However, she said, the department currently is in “disarray” with an acting chief.

“We need to have stability and consistency,” she said. “This community is unbelievably supportive of our police, and they feel that, and they know that.”

Love: Current city leaders have stepped to provide avenues for more officers, he said, but recruits have been going elsewhere for years, “because the city doesn't pay enough.” He recommends increasing benefits and a $70,000 starting salary for officers.

Osborne: “I've changed my magic number to $71,000,” he joked referring to his own earlier proposal of a $60,000 starting salary for police and Love's answer.

“If you don't pay folks enough, they're not going to want the job,” he said, and if salary isn't the solution for better recruit numbers, “we'll find what is.”

Huff: Crime and recruiting police and the rhetoric against police is a national problem, she said, and “They've been beat up.”

The city must fill the chief of police position soon, she said, promote the police to “let other cities know we love our police” and provide more opportunity for advancement within the department.

Stewart: He recalled days when police departments would have 100 or more people testing to apply for police academies, adding that he's working to get state funds to help with recruiting far outside Independence. Stewart indicated that morale could also be a factor.

“It's more than pay,” he said. “You've got to be happy within your own department.”

Rowland: He said the current officers do an “incredible job” for being shorthanded and challenged people to show the positive sides of the city in trying to attract officers.

Responding to an opponent's campaign mailer that referred to a city “infested” with violent crimes, Rowland said, “We've got to change the dynamic of our discussion about our men and women in blue. Change the dynamic of how we talk about them at this table.”

When the next economic development proposal comes to the city, what are your criteria for deciding the tradeoffs you're willing to ask the community to make?

Love: This comes back to respecting people in our communities, he said. Too often, the mayor and council have shoved projects through and “You live with it.”

“We need to get out and listen to you, the residents of why you may want it or why you're against it,” Love said. “I am in favor of bringing that type of business to Independence, but the backbone of this is the residents.”

Osborne: Economic development is a matter of, “Where do these things go, how does it affect you,” he said, and the Little Blue Valley area that had been discussed two years ago should be for newer homes, while Fairmount is a better area for industrial development.

“All we have to do is reduce the blight and crime, and the business will come,” Osborne said. “It'll come, don't rush it, don't do funky tax deals. No tax giveaways the average citizen doesn't get.”

Huff: Developments should be well thought out, she said.

“I would never do a deal with a new developer without considering the whole picture,” Huff said. “What it would to the neighborhood; how the residents felt about it.”

Stewart: He emphasized reaching out to citizens and spelling everything out.

“You have to communicate with them exactly what's going to happen,” he said. “When people start talking about rumors and innuendoes, that spreads fast. You have to have their input. If they had valid reasons against it, I'd be against it.”

Rowland: He first responded to an earlier question from Huff about campaign donations, saying he'd accepted donations above his proposed limit when he was running for state representative, and large amounts of money from outsiders have impacted current affairs in the city.

“If we're going to have economic development, we've got to clean up the political environment in Independence,” he said.

Weir: Development now should focus on creating jobs for people who live in the city, she said, as census data shows that only about 10 percent of the city's working population works in the city.” our “Our educational systems have done an incredible job,” Weir said, referring to job training. “Those things don't mean anything if those kids grow up and they can't find those jobs in their hometown.

“We don't know have enough quality, high-paying jobs to support a family. We need to create that, and we have to be flexible with the marketplace. I'll continue to say it, the tradeoff is our future.”