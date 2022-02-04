Independence Rotary honors two at Van Horn

By The Examiner staff

Tyrique Ross and Amber Hougland have been selected as the Rotary Students of the Month for Van Horn High School.

Tyrique Ross has participated in multiple activities during his years in high school, including serving as the team captain for track and field and as the vice president of the Black Student Union. In addition, he served on the student council, the Youth Advisory Council for the Truman Heartland Community Foundation, and the school band.

Outside of school hours, Tyrique was employed by Hy-Vee and participated in club track and field with the Palestine Prowlers.

Tyrique plans to attend college to study urban planning and design. He hopes to work, as an urban planner, to address city structures that promote segregation. Tyrique hopes that, as an urban planner, he can help his community and solve social, economic, and environmental problems.

Tyrique is the son of Gavin and Tamika Ross.

Amber Hougland has participated in multiple activities during high school. She was involved in a prayer group, an F.C.A. group, and H.O.S.A. In addition, she was involved in the arts, playing in the school concert and chamber orchestras, as well as participating in theater productions, the creative arts club, and competitive drama.

Amber also qualified to be in the National Junior Honor Society and the Scholarbowl.

Outside of school hours, Amber volunteered at a local clinic, sang in the choirs for two churches, and did volunteer work for two churches. She was also involved in the Nazarene Missions International Council and a Bible quiz program for children.

Amber plants to attend the Metropolitan Community College to qualify for a veterinary technician certification. Thereafter, she hopes to become an ordained pastor.

Amber is the daughter of Eric and Kelly Hougland.